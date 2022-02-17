What you need to know
- The new RedMagic 7 series launches in China, with the global version coming "soon."
- The RedMagic 7 series features Under-Display Cameras with up to 165Hz display refresh rate and 960Hz touch sampling rate.
- The charging speed has been increased to 135W to top off the 5,000mAh battery on the Pro variant.
Nubia has managed to top itself again with the launch of the RedMagic 7 series, outfitting its latest gaming smartphones with some serious horsepower.
The "standard" RedMagic 7 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz for ultra-fast reaction times while gaming. There are also two shoulder triggers to enhance your gaming with custom actions.
The RedMagic 7 Pro has the same display size but with a slower 120Hz refresh rate. However, the tradeoff is a faster 960Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro also comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery with a whipping 135W charging, filling the battery in just 15 minutes. The "standard" RedMagic 7 features a 4,500mAh battery and 120W charging. Both phones come with 165W chargers in the box.
The RedMagic 7 Pro is the latest Android model to sport an Under-Display Camera, something that is slowly catching on with more devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This should provide gamers with a more immersive gaming experience, thanks to the lack of a notch or visible hole punch. However, the actual implementation is rarely as good in person as it is in press images.
The rear camera setup isn't anything to run home about but should be adequate for the occasional photo between games and other phone things. Both phones come with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro. There's also RGB lighting for some color options, which is a staple for many of the best gaming phones.
Both phones are powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as well as Nubia's "Red Core 1," which is an independent gaming chip dedicated to enhancing features like audio, lighting effects, and haptic feedback. Both also run RedMagic OS 5 based on Android 12, with system-level optimizations to enhance things like startup and booting times and enhanced rendering for a stable frame rate while gaming.
Many gaming features can be tweaked using the enhanced Game Space, which now features built-in note-taking, a stopwatch, and a timer, so you don't miss out on gaming events. Both RedMagic 7 phones are also outfitted with a new cooling system featuring an improved turbofan and air duct to keep the device from getting too hot. Nubia is also releasing a new Turbo Cooler accessory alongside the RedMagic phones and a separate Magnetic Cooler for iPhones.
The RedMagic 7 series will go on sale in China on February 21 with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions for the standard model and 12GB/128GB, 12GB, 256GB, and 18GB/1TB options for the RedMagic 7 Pro. Nubia says to expect the phones to launch globally on February 22, with international availability on March 10, although specs may differ with international models.
