Nubia has managed to top itself again with the launch of the RedMagic 7 series, outfitting its latest gaming smartphones with some serious horsepower. The "standard" RedMagic 7 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz for ultra-fast reaction times while gaming. There are also two shoulder triggers to enhance your gaming with custom actions.

The RedMagic 7 Pro has the same display size but with a slower 120Hz refresh rate. However, the tradeoff is a faster 960Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro also comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery with a whipping 135W charging, filling the battery in just 15 minutes. The "standard" RedMagic 7 features a 4,500mAh battery and 120W charging. Both phones come with 165W chargers in the box. The RedMagic 7 Pro is the latest Android model to sport an Under-Display Camera, something that is slowly catching on with more devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This should provide gamers with a more immersive gaming experience, thanks to the lack of a notch or visible hole punch. However, the actual implementation is rarely as good in person as it is in press images.

The rear camera setup isn't anything to run home about but should be adequate for the occasional photo between games and other phone things. Both phones come with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro. There's also RGB lighting for some color options, which is a staple for many of the best gaming phones. Both phones are powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as well as Nubia's "Red Core 1," which is an independent gaming chip dedicated to enhancing features like audio, lighting effects, and haptic feedback. Both also run RedMagic OS 5 based on Android 12, with system-level optimizations to enhance things like startup and booting times and enhanced rendering for a stable frame rate while gaming.