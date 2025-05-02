To put things bluntly, last year sucked for the emulation community. Nintendo swept through and took away two of the best emulators that we've ever seen, leaving a massive void that has yet to be truly filled. However, it's usually not the massive corporations that are detrimental to the progression of emulators; it's the community.

Earlier this week, the development of Winlator was officially put on pause, following a barrage of harassment. The catalyst for it all was that after Winlator 10.0 was released, someone found a Trojan that was raising flags in Windows Defender when the APK was downloaded to a computer.

(Image credit: Winlator/GitHub)

After further inspection, it was the "TestD3D.exe" file, which was created and included by the developer as a way to offer benchmarking capabilities from within the container. This was later backed up, as people began running the APK through a variety of virus checkers. It sure didn't take long for the news to spread like wildfire within the community, with many suggesting that brunodev85, the developer, was trying to cause harm.

From what I've been able to surmise, if you opened an application or game in the same container as one with the infected .exe, it too would become infected, wreaking havoc. However, the catch here is that all of that "havoc" would only be wreaked within the container. Similar issues would occur if you were to just create a different container, but that's it.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The only way that this Trojan could cause actual problems is if you were to transfer infected files from your phone to your computer. This isn't something that many are likely to even consider, as it's usually just the other way around. But this also means that if you wanted to transfer a save file from your gaming handheld to finish the game on your desktop PC, you'd probably end up not having a great day.

This is part of what makes Winlator special, as it's basically like running containerized virtual machines, but with the primary focus of being able to install and play PC games from an Android device. It's absolutely wild that this is something that our devices are capable of, even though there's a lot of trial and error that comes with getting games to work.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Since Winlator burst onto the scene, we've seen a variety of "forks," or alternative iterations created, all while Bruno continued working on the "main branch." It's even reached the point that GameSir adopted Winlator as the backend for its GameHub app, which is essentially just a wrapper for Winlator, with a bunch of extra GameSir stuff thrown in.

As such, the developer made the project closed-source with the release of version 7.1, meaning that the entire codebase is no longer available for everyone to see. This is important, as the Trojan could have been spotted sooner, avoiding the entire situation.

(Image credit: Winlator/GitHub)

At the same time, comments and questions have been previously brought up as to why Winlator would be flagged by antivirus software, only for the developer to claim it's a "false positive" or for the GitHub issue to be closed without any comment. So, to an extent, at least some of the backlash is warranted, but not to the extent that we saw.

I'm not here to debate whether Winlator should have remained open source or not, but what I do want to circle back to is the toxicity of the community. For one, this isn't the first time that we've seen a developer of a popular emulator leave the scene entirely. A similar situation happened with the popular PS2 emulator, AetherSX2.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

That project closed up shop in early 2023, with the developer stating that the reasons include "never-ending impersonating, complaints, demands, and now death threats." That situation came to a head after the AetherSX2 developer released an update that included an ad banner in the app. Previously, the developer was known for being staunchly against paid emulators, only to turn around and do the same thing.

However, when it comes to emulation, especially with higher-end consoles, people come out of the woodwork. Sometimes, a question gets asked and answered, and that's the end of it. But then, there are a few different scenarios that usually play out, no matter the emulator:

Someone downloads the emulator and wants free ROMs or BIOS files.

People want to know why it can't run on lower-end hardware.

People want the developer to add a specific feature, despite it already being in the roadmap or confirmed that it won't be coming.

Impatience in the development process.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Unfortunately, often times when the developer(s) give a response that isn't favorable, that's when the backlash kicks in. And again, it's relentless to the point that some just stay away from emulation entirely, while others try to just enjoy what we have. If you need a good example as to why the community doesn't do itself any favors, just look at the announcement post for when RPCS3 gained arm64 support.

"We have no intention of porting RPCS3 to these platforms at this time, so no discussion on these topics is needed. Unfortunately, this blanket decision is ultimately needed due to the high toxicity of several individuals in the Android community, who refuse to take no for an answer, some of which have already been banned from our communities."

At the time, it felt like a punch in the gut to the Android emulation scene, especially given what happened earlier in 2024 with Yuzu and Ryujinx. This is just the reality of the space, where people want to do anything they can to cause problems if a developer (or team of devs) isn't giving them what they want.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Basically, the temper tantrum-like responses have just become meme fodder within the space. Everyone who pays attention knows what's going to happen whenever a major change is made or a brand-new emulator is released. Frankly, it's sad, as many of these emulators get started by just a single person, and are doing so out of love for the console, development, or whatever reasons they want.

Let me put it this way: there's enough hate, negativity, and vitriol in the rest of the world. It doesn't need to spread even further into our various hobbies and niches just because of an app or emulator.