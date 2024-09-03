TECNO might be onto something with its tri-fold phone concept

I've realized that I am not a folding phone guy. I'll admit that they are something different and can see why some people want them but for me, they aren't something I need to buy. Which is odd because I want to be a flipping phone guy.

I dig the idea of a flip phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or the Motorola Razr Plus. For me, the design is 90% there and if things keep getting better every year it won't be long before I break all of my own rules and spend too much money on one. All I need is for the screen to feel less plasticky and I'm on it.

Seeing TECNO's concept for its tri-fold Phantom Ultimate 2 made me realize exactly why I like one form factor over the other: a flip phone is a big phone that folds in half, while a folding phone is a big phone that unfolds to get bigger.

That sounds stupid, I know. My Pixel 8a is not a big phone compared to some of the monstrous things you can buy but it still has a sizable footprint. It was also really cheap and I love cheap things. It's not too big to carry around, so needing it to fold in half isn't something I worry about. Still, it'd be cool if I could make it smaller when I put it in my pocket.

Take this idea to an unintentional conclusion and consider a tablet. Tablets are really good for some things; sitting around and watching videos or playing some goofy game is a great experience on a good tablet. Some people can be productive with one, too, even if I can't. The screen size makes all the difference.

One thing nobody does is stick a tablet in their pocket. I mean, if you have really big pockets, I guess you could, but I've never seen it nor heard that it's a popular thing. That's because a tablet is just too big to fit. That 8-inch or 10-inch screen that's good at some things is not good at fitting into pockets.

(Image credit: TECNO)

Enter something like the TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2—or, really, any thin tri-fold device. I picked the Phantom because of its multi-position hinge and a single render that shows it looking like a laptop. It may have a SIM card slot and be able to make phone calls, but it looks like a helluva nice, thin tablet.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also one that folds up small and is easy to carry around. You wouldn't need to buy a fancy tablet sleeve and hold it in your hands all day or carry a tech-survival bag around. If you're doing all that, you can just grab a Chromebook or a laptop and have the bigger screen and a "real" keyboard. Those are thin, and many models fold over to act as a tablet, so it is a win-win.

Maybe I'm missing something because for me carrying around a bag full of tech crap is easy—I just hook it to my wheelchair and don't notice it's there. But for most people, I see the allure of having a tablet-sized screen that folds up so it's easy to carry. The fact that it's also a phone and can send messages and make actual calls is a big plus, too.

I think that's what most people who buy a foldable like the Galaxy Fold or Pixel Fold want—a "tablet" that folds into a phone-sized package. When tri-fold phones eventually make it into stores I'm guessing a lot of people will look at them in a new light.

Maybe even me.