Now, OPPO says it has a tri-fold phone in the works with proof to back it up

What you need to know

OPPO's executive director, Zhou Yibao posted on Weibo a concept image of a tri-fold device.

The device seems to sport sharper, square corners, slim bezels, and (potentially) an under-display selfie camera.

Curiously, Zhou Yibao removed the Weibo post, but from its contents, it seems that OPPO plans to progress with the tri-fold form factor.

Huawei, Xiaomi, and TECNO also reportedly have tri-fold foldables in production.

The race for tri-fold phones heats up as yet another smartphone OEM states they have one in the works, too.

Spotted by innoGyan, the executive director of OPPO, Zhou Yibao, took to Weibo to state that the company has its own tri-fold device in development (via GSMArena). From the concept image shared, the device features glossy hinge placements and a (potential) matte finish on its three rear panels.

It seems as though OPPO is leaning toward an in-display selfie camera. However, this is likely an early concept of what's in development, so it may not pan out that way. Other aspects suggest the phone could adopt a square form factor with pointed corners instead of rounded ones like its other foldables.

The display also seemingly features very minimalistic bezels along the edges. This could make for quite an immersive viewing experience — especially with a screen that large. Zhou Yibao's photo doesn't expand on what the cover display may look like, nor does it show off the rear camera array.

Interestingly, OPPO's executive director removed the post from Weibo shortly after posting. Luckily, Android Authority states that Zhou Yibao "suggests" that the posted concept is one OPPO is moving forward with.

The device will (hopefully) see a "formal reveal" after the OEM reportedly wraps up other projects.

(Image credit: Zhou Yibao / Weibo)

Tri-folds have been thrust into the spotlight ever since Huawei's former CEO was spotted with it. The device is rumored to feature a 10-inch display when unfolded and a tipster claims the one the former CEO held is "similar" to previous prototypes. The live photo shows the device with a far left-side selfie camera, as well.

While Huawei's tri-fold is rumored for a September reveal, TECNO unveiled its version officially two days ago on August 27. When folded, the company states users will experience a 6.4-inch display, but unfolding it reveals a 10-inch 3K OLED panel. Aside from small bezels, TECNO's device measures 11mm in thickness when folded. That is slightly thinner than Samsung's recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 as TECNO looks to take a leg up.

The announcement adds that the phone will adapt to how users are utilizing it so multitasking, wallpapers, and more feel more intuitive. TECNO's reveal was concept-only, meaning there's no information as to when we can expect it.

Even Xiaomi is working on a tri-fold phone, reportedly, though this report was scant on details, aside from the fact that it might use the latest Snapdragon chip and the Leica camera system.