Xiaomi might have a tri-fold phone of its own to compete with Huawei

What you need to know

A rumor from a Weibo tipster claims Xiaomi is beginning to develop a tri-fold device to compete with Huawei and Samsung.

Little information is known about the device's specifics; however, speculation states a prototype could appear during MWC 2025.

Huawei's upcoming tri-fold phone was spotted with its former CEO, and rumors suggested it could launch in September.

As more brands pitch their foldable takes, the industry looks to advance towards newer form factors, and now Xiaomi is rumored to enter the fray with its take.

The latest rumor stems from Smart Pikachu, a Weibo tipster who claims Xiaomi is working on a tri-folding phone (via PhoneArena). Take this rumor with a grain of salt as the tipster's post didn't offer any additional information about other aspects of the device.

The report adds that Xiaomi could be preparing for a more interesting MWC 2025 showcase if this tri-fold device exists. The publication suggests the Chinese company could show off an early prototype of the foldable to start building interest.

Other speculation from Gizmochina states Xiaomi could feature its HyperOS 2.0, the Leica camera system, and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chip.

Users have started wondering if Xiaomi will upgrade/improve the crease experience of its foldable if this tri-fold rumor is accurate. Additional posts have started to notice the tri-fold trend as they mention the recent rumors and live photos about Huawei's version.

Huawei's tri-fold device was spotted in the hands of its former CEO earlier in August. The device appeared quite large in hand, almost tablet-like, as rumors claimed it may feature a 10-inch display when unfolded. Speculation states Huawei's tri-fold will likely debut with a "premium price tag" alongside HiSilicon's Kirin 9 series SoC to power it.

Interestingly, Huawei and Samsung were rumored to have a couple of new foldable prototypes in the works. The devices would take on a "Z" shape. With Huawei's version seemingly further along, rumors claim it could debut in China in September. Samsung was reportedly working on a "rollable" style foldable, as shown during CES 2024. That showcase was paired with an "In&Out Flip" that could fold its display 360 degrees.

While we wait to see if this Xiaomi rumor is true, the company launched its new foldable duo in July. The brand debuted the Mix Fold 4 and its first clamshell, the Mix Flip. With the latest rumors about Xiaomi, it seems OEMs are quickly scrambling to bring a third form for its foldables to take on.