Xiaomi confirms the launch date for its Galaxy Z Fold 6 contender

Xiaomi will introduce the Mix Fold 4 and the Mix Flip, its first clamshell foldable phone, on July 19.

The Mix Fold 4 will come in blue and white versions, with pricing details still unknown.

The Mix Flip will have a 4.01-inch cover display with 1,600 nits brightness, running full apps and customizable widgets.

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch two high-profile devices, the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip, later this week.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's founder and CEO, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable phone, the Mix Flip, will debut on July 19.

Reaching the peak of flip smartphones. Join me on July 19th for the exciting debut of #XiaomiMIXFlip. pic.twitter.com/2RZChypH1jJuly 17, 2024

In the same event, Xiaomi will also reveal the next generation of the Mix Fold series, following the Mix Fold 3.

The MIX Fold 4 continues to push the boundaries of what's possible - it's thin at 9.47mm and weighs only 226g. Feels like a regular phone in your hand but packs flagship-level capabilities in camera, performance and battery. #XiaomiMIXFold4 pic.twitter.com/vwTTuDna2zJuly 16, 2024

Xiaomi also teased the Mix Fold 4’s color options, revealing sleek blue and white versions. Although the price is still a mystery, excitement is growing for its upcoming launch.

The full details aren’t out yet, but there are indications that the Mix Fold 4 could beat Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6 in some major ways.

Xiaomi isn't holding back, revealing that the Mix Fold 4 will feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This high-end processor powers many of the leading Android phones out there, and according to Xiaomi's post on Weibo, the Mix Flip will pack the same impressive punch.

The phone maker has also shared details about the Mix Flip's cover display, which is 4.01 inches with 1,600 nits of peak brightness, outshining the Motorola Razr Plus. It goes beyond notifications, too, running full apps and featuring "smart hanging windows" for customizable widget panels.

The Mix Flip will also pack a 4,780mAh battery and a dual-rear camera system with Leica optics and a Summilux large aperture lens.

Meanwhile, the company's trump card for the Mix Fold 4 seems to be its incredible thinness. At a mere 9.47mm when folded, it blows the competition out of the water. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, on the other hand, comes in at a chunky 12.1mm by comparison.

But don't be deceived by the Mix Fold 4's sleek look; it's a powerhouse. Xiaomi's teasers on Weibo reveal a Leica quad-camera system with dual telephoto lenses, a main sensor, and an ultrawide lens. The Mix Fold 4 is shaping up to be a serious contender for the best camera phone on the market.

The phone will also support 50W wireless charging and introduce IPX8 water resistance, a much-needed upgrade from its predecessor.

However, it's wise to keep expectations in check about the global release of the Mix Fold 4. Leaker Yogesh Brar suggests it might stay exclusive to China, like its predecessors. However, there's hope for the Mix Flip, which might see a global launch. We're still waiting for official confirmation on this.