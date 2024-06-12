New leak hints at Xiaomi Mix Flip in the works with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

What you need to know

Tipster Digital Chat Station has come up with interesting information regarding the Mix Flip.

Xiaomi's long-rumored first clamshell phone could soon see the light of day.

The device will likely have a solid battery capacity alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC underneath.

The rumors of Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable phone trail back to last year, when we first heard about its existence through a render, followed by an IMEI database registry. Prolific tipster Digital Chat Station is back again, sharing some exciting details of Xiaomi's clamshell phone tentatively named Mix Flip.

According to the tipster's recent Weibo post, Xiaomi's first vertical folding phone, popularly called the clamshell phone, is coming soon. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which appears to be a step up as other foldable phones that it competes with have used Snapdragon 8 Plus series chipsets, like Motorola Razr Plus, and not the flagship SoC. However, the 2024 Razr Plus model gearing up for the release is rumored to equip a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Other interesting details of the phone include the launch of the foldable, which is likely to happen in July, notes Tipster. If it turns out to be accurate, it will be placed right next to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

That, however, happens when Xiaomi chooses to launch the Mix Flip globally, unlike the Mix Fold phones, which don't launch worldwide. In terms of design, the tipster further indicates that the device will incorporate a metal middle frame paired with a glass body. The battery capacity is also said to be one of the significant aspects of the foldable to look forward to.

In other news, the Mix Flip has also been spotted in the hands of Xiaomi CEO (via 91mobiles). The device shown through images on Weibo indicates the CEO walking around with the Mix Flip in a folded state. While the shared photo is unclear, it still hints at a foldable clamshell phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: via 91mobiles) (Image credit: GSMChina)

On the other hand, spotted by MySmartPrice, the Mix Flip phone has also been found on a Thailand-based NBTC certification site that confirms the device's model number, 2405CPX3DG, right next to the device moniker, Xiaomi Mix Flip. Alongside the moniker, the certification also reveals the device's support for 5G connectivity.

Besides, early this year, the device also hit MIIT certification, indicating that the upcoming clamshell phone supports Satellite Connectivity.

As for the looks of the Mix Flip, nothing concrete about the device has come up yet aside from the render and an alleged hands-on experience with the device. Both reveal a cover screen aided by a separate camera module featuring dual primary cameras. While the design certainly strikes differently, the cover screen will likely measure less in size than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus 2023 external displays.