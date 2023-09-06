A fresh leak confirms the existence of Xiaomi's Mix Flip despite rumors
An IMEI database reveals Mix Flip, which will be the first clamshell foldable from Xiaomi.
Xiaomi is among the early few companies to bring foldable phones to the industry. Despite not being widely available outside China, its foldable presence is still significant as it makes excellent devices with the Mix Fold series. Now, the company is reportedly expanding its foldable presence with a clamshell phone.
Rumors of a Xiaomi-made flip phone that is similar to Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus have been around for a while. However, a new listing implies the alleged Mix Flip's existence. The device has been spotted through an IMEI database by prolific tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the tipster, the alleged Mix Flip is bearing model number 2311BPN23C. The device was seen right next to other flip phones like the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
The tipster further hints that the Flip would be ultra-thin, light, and portable and is said to have a smaller form factor, especially in the folded state. Aside from the aforementioned details, there is little information regarding the upcoming Flip phone from Xiaomi.
Despite its existence on the alleged IMEI database, other reports have indicated that the Mix Flip wouldn't see the light of day until next year. The rumor is that it might launch with the Mix Fold 4, the successor to the recently launched Mix Fold 3. That means it could be a while before Xiaomi's flip phone sees the light of day as the launch time frame of the Fold 4 is likely a year away. While it is still speculation, it will be exciting to see another flip-style phone challenge Samsung's foldable dominance, especially if it launches globally.
Based on a render leak from GSMChina a few months ago, the alleged Mix Flip will feature a punch-hole foldable display on the inside. When in a folded state, the cover screen will likely be fairly large, like we have seen in the recently released clamshell foldable phones.
It further showcases at least three camera lenses incorporated in a single camera visor. While the design certainly looks interesting, it is too early to predict whether that render depicts the actual Mix Flip when released in the near future.
