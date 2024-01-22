Xiaomi's Mix Flip to sport Satellite connectivity reveals new certification

What you need to know

Xiaomi's Mix Flip bearing 2311BPN23C model number gets MIIT certification.

The certification reveals that the clamshell phone could feature satellite connectivity.

The new details emerged after the device was spotted in the IMEI database last year.

Xiaomi has been rumored to enter the clamshell phone market since last year. While the company already makes great book-style foldable phones, it has yet to make its mark in the clamshell market. New evidence points to the company being very close to bringing a new Mix Flip foldable phone this year.

The alleged device has been spotted on the Chinese MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) certification site by folks at MySmartPrice. It indicates the device bearing model number 2311BPN23C and further confirms that it came in for a satellite communication certification.

It is quite an interesting detail to look for, as few Android phones come with satellite communication service, particularly in the foldable segment. Unfortunately, the certification doesn't confirm the upcoming clamshell foldable phone specs besides the connectivity section.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The new information comes after the first mention of the device, which appeared last September. The device was then listed in the IMEI database, which also bards the aforementioned model number, affirming the device's existence for real. The previous reports have also showcased the device's concept render, indicating what to expect. The Mix Flip will likely have a punch-hole display on the foldable screen next to a significant cover screen on the front, alongside a camera module featuring a triple camera setup.

(Image credit: GSMChina)

The clamshell device is also designed to be ultra-thin, light, and portable, particularly in the foldable state. Additionally, it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which will presumably compete with the upcoming foldable phones from Samsung and Motorola. Until then, it is sufficient to consider that the device is Android-powered and backed with 5G and satellite connectivity.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next iteration of the Mix Fold 3 later this year, wherein the launch of the first clamshell phone, the Mix Flip, is also anticipated.