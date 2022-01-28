The Qi charging standard has come a long way since it was first specified. What started as a very slow and very wasteful technology to recharge low-power devices (like the battery in your phone) has expanded to include things that need more power like a laptop. The Wireless Power Consortium has even demonstrated the tech powering kitchen appliances at 1kW. But for most of us, the biggest advance has been the introduction of wireless fast charging. Any Qi-enabled phone will charge on any Qi pad, even if Fast Charge isn't available. Qi (pronounced Chee and roughly translated to "spiritual energy") is a charging standard. The Wireless Power Consortium — imagine a group of electrical engineers that really love chargers working with the smart people who make things that need to be charged — developed the specification in 2009. The first version supported wireless power transfer up to 4.999 watts, and it worked by using two coils that send a signal across the gap when they get close to each other; the signal triggers magnetic induction that produces electricity on the receiver side. As long as your phone and the coil have the necessary computer logic, it works using very basic principles of electricity. In the early days, you had to waste a lot of power creating an oscillating magnetic field in the base (transmitter) that was strong enough to induce the same oscillation and field in the receiver in order to charge your phone. And even then it charged very slowly. It was more convenient than efficient. The folks at the WPC have continued to expand and develop the standard. Besides additions like a medium-power mode that can provide up to 120 watts, they have been working on three specific ways to make it better: a longer range (it's up to 40mm now), higher output that's still done safely, and less wasted power in the form of heat. BPP and EPP BPP (Basic Power Profile) and EPP (Extended Power Profile) are the charging specifications included in the current Qi wireless charging certification. They increase the power transfer to 15 watts without any extra electricity wasted as heat. That means the power created by the receiver coil (the one inside your phone) improved by 300%, speeding up the recharge without either coil getting any hotter. There are some technical differences between the two outlined below, but the basics are really all you need to know: EPP wireless charging is faster than BPP wireless charging, and since Qi is an open standard it can be modified to charge even faster while still backwards compatible with older Qi-enabled phones.

Wireless charging is a very basic idea when it comes to the engineering side of things.

Using a charger and a phone with the "Fast Charge" label you can charge a typical phone to about 50% in 30 minutes, or charge fully in 90 minutes. While not as fast as a wired quick charge solution, this is a lot faster than it used to be. Not all phones charge at the same rate. Vendors are allowed to amend the Qi standard with their own technology as long as they still follow the original and any Qi-compatible device will charge with any Qi-enabled transmitter. Samsung, for example, adds some tech to its best Android phones and the chargers it builds for them. Others like OnePlus have gone all-in and built a custom fast wireless charging system called Warp Charge that can rival wired charging times. The smart parts