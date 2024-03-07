UGREEN Magnetic Battery review: This 10000mAh wireless power bank has a built-in kickstand

UGREEN's magnetic power bank has a pocketable design that's easy to take anywhere. The 10000mAh battery is enough to charge a phone and a few accessories, the power bank attaches securely via a strong magnetic connection, and there's a USB-A and USB-C port in addition to the Qi charging pad. The integrated kickstand is a big differentiator, and it makes it very convenient to use your phone while it's being charged.

There's been a meteoric rise in magnetic power banks over the last 12 months, and it's easy enough to see why. They offer a more convenient way to charge your phone, and while most power banks are designed for use with iPhones as they use the MagSafe standard, they work just as well with an Android phone — provided you use a magnetic case.

I reviewed the Sharge ICEMAG, which has a unique design and built-in fan, and in recent months I used the Baseus 10000mAh Magnetic Power Bank — retailing for $45 on Amazon — that has an integrated cable and goes up to 30W over USB-C. UGREEN is now offering its take of a magnetic power bank with the launch of the Magnetic Battery.

The 10000mAh variant of the Magnetic Battery is available for $45 on Amazon (with a 35% discount coupon), and there's also a 5000mAh variant that's a much better value — it's selling for just $19. The key difference between the two models is that the 10000mA model has a built-in kickstand that makes it much more convenient to use.

Let's start with the design. UGREEN tends to use a dark grey aesthetic across its portfolio — including the Nexode Pro chargers — and that is the case with the Magnetic Battery as well. It is made out of plastic, and has a metallic band that runs around the housing, giving it added resilience. You get the UGREEN logo on the right, the power button to the left, and a USB-C port on the left and USB-A port on the bottom.

With dimensions of 113x68x19mm and a weight of 225g (7.94oz), the Magnetic Battery sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to size and weight. It is larger and a smidgen heavier than the Baseus model, but it is still compact enough that you can carry it in your pocket or a bag without any issues.

The overall design is clean and pairs well with your iPhone — if you're using the Space Grey model. The sides have a glossy coat, but the front and back of the power bank have a matte texture, and what I like the most is the integrated kickstand. It stays locked in a single position, and it is strong enough that it can take the weight of an iPhone 15 Pro Max with a case. I didn't have any issues in this area, and I was able to use the phone both vertically and horizontally with the kickstand engaged.

What's particularly great is that you can use StandBy mode with the kickstand, and this is a great way to view photos on the iPhone or just see the time while the phone is charging. The kickstand is easily the biggest differentiator of the Magnetic Battery, and it makes using a phone that much more easy when it's charging.

The Magnetic Battery has powerful magnets, and it doesn't dislodge the phone without applying a decent amount of force. Out of the three magnetic power banks I have, this has the strongest magnetic connection. You don't need to worry even if you're using a case; I have a Mujjo leather case on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, and I couldn't dislodge the power bank easily.

The power bank uses the standard Qi charging protocol, so it only goes up to 7.5W when charging iPhones. You can get up to 15W with the likes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro, but it doesn't attach securely, so you will need to use a magnetic case with either device.

You can charge the power bank via the USB-C port, and it goes up to 20W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. The 10000mAh battery takes well over two hours to charge, but the upside is that you get enough power to charge any phone and several accessories.

There's also a USB-A port that hits 22.5W, and you can use both ports at the same time and charge a phone wirelessly. It's this versatility that makes the Magnetic Battery a great choice if you're looking to charge your phone and a few accessories on the go.

Ultimately, UGREEN did a great job with the Magnetic Battery, and while it is on the costlier side, it offers a strong magnetic connection with iPhones, a large battery, and a pocketable design that's easy to take anywhere. This is among the best portable power banks you can get at the moment, and if you don't need the kickstand and a large battery, the 5000mAh variant is a steal at $19.