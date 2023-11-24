Skip FineWoven — Mujjo makes the best iPhone 15 Pro Max leather case, and it's just $47 right now

I generally prefer to use phones without a case, but iPhones have always been the outlier. I'm not a fan of the boxy sides that's been a characteristic of the design over the last four years, and while things are better on the iPhone 15 Pro Max — particularly the titanium version — I didn't want to take a chance on the device. So I had a dozen cases sent over by various accessory brands, and used them interchangeably over the course of the last two months. In that time, a clear frontrunner has emerged: Mujjo.

Mujjo is a U.K. accessory maker that's known for its leather cases, and it has a good selection of options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, including leather, leather wallet, and rugged cases. I went with the iPhone 15 Pro Max leather case in burgundy, and it is outstanding. The burgundy color accentuates the industrial design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max rather well, and the case is one of the best I've ever used.

The leather case usually costs $59, but for Black Friday, Mujjo is selling it for $47 on Amazon, which is a great bargain when you consider the quality on offer here. The burgundy color variant is already sold out for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it is available for the iPhone 15 Pro. I also got the dark tan variant for use with the standard iPhone 15, and while that color isn't as bold as the burgundy, it looks upmarket.

Mujjo iPhone 15 Pro Max Leather Case: $59 $47 at Amazon

Regardless of the color, you get the same features on all of Mujjo's iPhone 15 cases. The front has a 1mm raised bezel that does a great job protecting the screen, and I'm confident enough in its efficacy that I didn't bother with a screen protector. Mujjo says it uses recycled materials — including recycled metals for the buttons — in the case structure, camera bump, and the microfiber lining that's located on the inside.

The leather itself is sourced from northern Europe and undergoes vegetable tanning, and like the best leather cases, it picks up a unique patina over several months of use. I've had this case for just over a month now, and the texture is a little softer than when I took it out of the box.

What I like the most about this case is that it uses metal buttons underneath the leather; these provide a much better tactile feedback, and are great to use. The case covers up the action button, but it still manages to convey decent haptic feedback when you press the button.

The inside of the case has a microfiber lining that ensures your iPhone doesn't get scratched, and the case has an integrated MagSafe coil, and it works with the best wireless chargers. I tested it with UGREEN's Nexode 100W 2-in-1 charger with MagSafe, and it attached to the MagSafe base without any issues whatsoever.

The back of the case has Mujjo branding, and you get raised bezels over the camera housing to prevent lenses from getting scratched when left on a flat surface. To round things off, the case has cutouts for the speaker and USB-C charging port, and I didn't have any clearance issues when connecting USB-C cables.

Overall, this is one of the best leather cases you can get for your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, and the fact that it's now available for just $47 makes it a terrific deal. My only quibble is that Mujjo doesn't make Pixel 8 cases — the brand needs to remedy that.