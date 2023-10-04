Best Pixel 8 cases 2023

As much as we love the 6.2-inch Pixel 8, we urge you to get a swanky case to go with it. There are plenty of amazing options available, including both first and third-party cases. All it takes is one accident, and your brand-new phone could face a terribly unwanted makeover.

We highly recommend grabbing a slim protective case for the petite Google Pixel 8. Grab something that doesn't add much bulk since one of the main charms of the device is its narrow waistline. The best Pixel 8 cases are sleek, lightweight, and shockproof, with some offering bonus features like stands, wallet attachments, and even MagSafe compatibility.

Best Pixel 8 cases

Staff pick Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 8 Check Amazon Colors: Black, Metal Slate, Mute Blue, Mute Beige, Awesome Violet Spigen's Thin Fit lineup for the Pixel 8 is extremely lightweight, to the point that it feels like a coat of paint. Available in a fun mix of colors, this robust case is both scratch-resistant and shockproof. Factor in the price, and it's the perfect case! TUDIA MergeGrip for Google Pixel 8 View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Green Lily, Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Pine Green, Smokey Pink The ultra-grippy TUDIA MergeGrip case for the Pixel 8 has a dotted texture all over. TUDIA reinforced this sturdy case by using multiple layers for better impact absorption. The coolest part is that you get MagSafe built into the cover, eliminating the need to buy a ring separately if you cover this feature. Google Pixel 8 Case $30 at Google Colors: Coral, Hazel, Charcoal, Mint, Rose Google's own TPU cases have come a long way. The official Google Pixel 8 Case comes in several colors and feels fantastic. Since this is a first-party case, you get a snug fit. This thin case is also made of recycled plastics, so it's good for the earth. Caseborne Vanguard Google Pixel 8 Protective Case View at Amazon Colors: Black This thickly armored case touts four times military-grade drop protection, which is unbelievably tough. Your Pixel 8 will be safely cocooned within this five-layered rugged case, protected from damage from all angles. Caseborne throws in a tempered glass screen protector, a belt clip, and built-in MagSafe support. CASETiFY Impact Case for Pixel 8 From $50 at CASETiFY Colors: Hundreds of assorted patterns CASETiFY always strikes a home run with the eco-friendly Impact Case series. The good news is these cool bumper covers are available for the Pixel 8, and you've got hundreds, if not thousands, of designs to choose from. This slim case supports wireless charging, and it has raised edges all around, bolstering drop protection. TORRO Pixel 8 Leather Wallet Case View at Amazon Colors: Black TORRO's Pixel 8 Leather Wallet Case is made of the highest quality genuine leather. The black grain will age over time, giving the wallet case character. You get plenty of card slots inside, and the folio protects the Pixel 8's screen valiantly. There's a soft microfiber lining inside and the entire accessory is shockproof. Humixx Magnetic Google Pixel 8 Case View at Amazon Colors: Black Humixx crafted the super-thin Magnetic Google Pixel 8 Case to let you show off your phone without risking its sanctity. This sheer smokey cover has textured buttons and a matte finish. You also get a MagSafe ring integrated into the back. oakxco Google Pixel 8 Pro Liquid Silicone Case View at Amazon Colors: 15 monochrome hues The cheap and cheerful oakxco Google Pixel 8 Pro Liquid Silicone Case comes in a bunch of bright colors like violet and orange. This is a basic thin case with a microfiber lining inside and a soft matte finish. It's reasonably shock-resistant, although you don't get heavy-duty impact protection.

How to pick the right case

There's anything but a shortage of excellent Pixel 8 cases out there. The overwhelming amount of options can make your head spin but don't worry. We've narrowed down all the best Pixel 8 cases for you.

Since the Pixel 8 is both smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the last thing you'd want is to take away those merits. The charm of a lightweight phone reduces once you put a thick phone cover on it.

Naturally, the optimal Pixel 8 case is sleek, featherweight, and protective. We're talking about the robust Spigen Thin Fit series of cases designed for the Google Pixel 8. The case comes in a range of interesting shades, and the price tag is cost-effective. Plus, Spigen is a name you can trust. The promise of robust drop protection is the cherry on top, making it easy to recommend this as the top pick.

If you don't mind a little more meat around the bones, the TUDIA MergeGrip for the Google Pixel 8 is a fantastic case as well. The dotted texture is extremely grippy, you get plenty of attractive hues to choose from, the price is affordable, and the case has MagSafe built-in. You can pair it with any of the best MagSafe accessories for Android, which is a big advantage.