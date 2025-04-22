What you need to know

YouTube Music is testing a feature to share song lyrics on social media, similar to Spotify.

Users can select specific lyrics, choose a color palette, and share them as Instagram Stories or download them as images.

The feature appears to be a part of the streaming platform's efforts to improve user engagement and compete with other music services.

YouTube Music is quite popular amongst music streaming services, and it is now gaining yet another popular feature from its rival Spotif,y and is currently being tested on the platform.

It is the ability to share lyrics to your favorite ones through social channels like Instagram. A Reddit user (via AssembleDebug) has recently spotted the feature and it works pretty similar to what Spotify has been offering for quite a while now.

Youtube Music is rolling out the lyrics sharing feature which I spotted back in January 👀 https://t.co/9RKwzcKMzX pic.twitter.com/4vMO8o9a95April 22, 2025

YouTube Music already offers lyrics for songs that can be accessed from the Now Playing section of the music streaming app. As per the video shared by the Reddit user, once the upcoming feature goes live, users will be able to select specific lines from the lyrics.

Users can then find a new Next button followed by the new Share button after the preferred lyrics selection, and hitting it would open a share sheet with social icons like Instagram. However, they can be shared as Instagram Stories, per the video, and more social handles are expected to be added once the official rollout of the feature begins.

YouTube Music users are already familiar with sharing their favourite tracks to Instagram, Instagram Stories, and even Snapchat. The new lyrics sharing feature is also identical to the prior and additionally users also get to choose colour palette as well so that selected lyrics appear more fancy in social handles. Alternatively, there is also an option to download as an image.

It is encouraging to see YouTube Music catching up to the competition in bringing new features, and it should likely become more engaging. And this should make users who shuffle between apps and have such a feature, could add another reason for such people to go back to YouTube Music from services like Spotify.

Early this year, YouTube Music has also started testing giving artist pages a makeover and the popular audio/video switch button rearrangement has also seen in the works. All these suggested features could be on the verge of rolling out later this year.