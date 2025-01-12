YouTube Music is giving artist pages a slick new makeover

What you need to know

YouTube Music revamped the 'Top Songs' section with a scrollable carousel, showing 20 tracks across five pages.

A convenient 'Play All' button lets you instantly jam to all the tracks in the carousel.

The carousel mirrors the 'Quick Picks' style from the Home tab, keeping the look consistent across the app.

YouTube Music just gave the 'Top Songs' section on artist pages a welcome update. The redesign aims to make it easier for fans to dive into an artist's biggest hits.

Before the update, artist pages showcased a list of five curated Top Songs upfront. You could tap 'More' to see the full list or start playback right away, with tracks flowing smoothly through the 'Up Next' queue.

The latest change, spotted by 9to5Google, revamps the Top Songs section on artist pages with a scrollable carousel. Each page shows four tracks, and you can swipe through five pages to check out all 20 songs.

This new layout makes it super easy to check out the top hits of a newly discovered artist since it eliminates the need to tap in order to expand the Top Songs section. All you need to do is swipe through and explore their music effortlessly.

Nevertheless, YouTube Music keeps it simple with a handy 'Play All' button in the revamped interface, letting you instantly play all the songs in the carousel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The carousel's design closely mirrors the 'Quick Picks' layout from the Home tab. This cohesive style also carries over to other sections like 'Long listens' and 'Trending.'

According to 9to5Google, the revamped Top Songs section is widely available on Android and iOS, but some users haven’t seen the new carousel or Play All button yet. Looks like YouTube Music is rolling it out in phases.

YouTube Music has been on a roll with updates lately. The latest tweak follows the introduction of a new "monthly audience" metric on artist pages, giving fans a glimpse into an artist's reach and listener engagement. Late last year, the platform also added a much-requested feature: shareable links. Now, users can share specific timestamps in songs, podcasts, or other audio, making it easier to recommend the exact moment that hits just right, like the main YouTube app.