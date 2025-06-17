What you need to know

Users on YouTube's subreddit report that the platform is supposedly "throttling"/slowing down its video experience in a new way.

Reports claim that if YouTube detects an ad blocker, it will delay your video for a few seconds and try to send you to a Google support page about interruptions.

This support page states users can try disabling all extensions, including their ad blocker, if there are disruptions.

YouTube's slowed down videos for users before, and it has also blocked streaming entirely if it detects your ad blocker multiple times.

YouTube might've deployed some new tactics in its efforts to combat ad blockers on its platform.

A lengthy thread on YouTube's subreddit was spotted by PC World, featuring over 200 comments from users sharing their recent experiences. The original poster (OP) showed the platform's latest alleged attempts to dissuade users from using ad blockers, which is to "throttle" their watching experience. The user posted a snapshot of an "Experiencing interruptions? Find out why" button that appears when clicking on a video.

Many users confirm that this interruption button only appears when they have an ad blocker active.

One user offered their experience, stating the video "takes a couple of seconds to load as if my bandwidth is insufficient." There is a small bit of "lag," you could say, from when you click on the video to when it begins. The player remains black for a few moments, as if you were waiting for a skippable ad to play through (normally). Furthering user suspicions about YouTube's motive is the "Find out why" link.

YouTube is sending users to a Google support page that says interruptions might be caused by your extensions, such as an ad blocker.

The Fight against Ad Blockers

There was some speculation that YouTube rolled out this cheeky way of combating ad-block users to accounts that typically use them. However, subsequent reports state this tactic has since hit non-logged-in users with ad blockers enabled.

Android Central has reached out to YouTube about these slowdown reports. We will update this article if we hear back.

YouTube's been targeting ad blockers on its platform for a few years now, and the idea of "slowdowns" or throttling attempts is nothing new if it's actively doing so again. Users previously reported slower video experiences on YouTube in 2023, which the platform confirmed was part of its anti-adblock crusade. Some users thought it was restricted to a couple of browsers, but a Google update made it clear that YouTube had every browser with ad block enabled in its sights.

As always, YouTube remains consistent in its crusade's purpose, stating, "To support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube, we’ve launched an effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience" back in 2023.

Users might also be familiar with another tactic YouTube deployed, which would block streaming access to its platform after its system flagged your ad blocker a few times.