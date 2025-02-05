Threads users can now make their custom feeds public and share them to other users

What you need to know

Threads, launched as a rival to X (formerly Twitter), has announced new abilities that allow users to make their custom feeds public and share them with others.

Feeds are a quite important part of Threads as users can create them on their own and pin them to their home screen. With the new ability, the company wants to make the platform more interesting as it creates a new way to connect to other people.

Making your custom feeds available to everyone is fairly simple: users can head over to their feed from the top of their Threads app, click on “Edit feeds,” and enable the toggle, which says “Public,” and that's about it. Similarly, users can follow the custom feeds of others who have made their custom feeds public.

Once a user makes the feed public, they can further share the custom feed to others. Users can head to their “View feed” page, check for the “Quote” option on the top, and post it on their profiles as a Threads post. The option is to give their followers an idea of what to expect with the shared custom feed. Alternatively, instead of selecting “Quote,” a user can copy the link of the respective feed and share it as a link or to a DM.

Custom feeds were initially launched last year, allowing users to create their own based on popular interests like sports, books, arts, fashion, design, and several others. Users can add up to 150 profiles and five topics to a feed — further, users can create as many as 128 feeds.

As mentioned, Threads launched as a rival to X back in 2023 while Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk, who later changed it to X. Since the launch, the platform has kept growing primarily backed by Instagram, in addition to new, interesting features. Within a year of launch, the platform has hit 175 million users as of July 8, 2024.