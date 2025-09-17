This early Prime Day deal has knocked 40% OFF my favorite smart TV replacement

It's easier than ever to get a deal on streaming devices in this day and age, even from some of the industry's biggest players. At this time, Amazon has chopped 40% off the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K, bringing it down to just under $30.

The appeal of a Fire Stick isn't hard to see for most: it simply requires the user to plug the transmitter into their HDMI port, log into their Wi-Fi, and boom, they can start streaming from their favorite services.

This plug-and-play model can also access high-resolution streaming with the 4K, 4K Max Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube models. On the other hand, users who don't need 4K can actually save a few extra bucks on the HD model, which still supports 1080p streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently selling its 4K Fire TV Stick for $20 off the normal sticker price, representing a 40% discount. For those in the market for a quick, easy streaming solution on a 4K TV, $30 isn't a bad price, and it's hard to argue with the convenience of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a simple plug-and-play streaming solution for your 4K TV; you want a TV system with easy access to Alexa voice commands, Xbox gaming, and other modern features; you have credentials for streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, or others, and you want to simply log into these apps and start watching.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Fire TV Cube, or you don't want 4K picture quality; your TV doesn't support 4K resolution, and you'd rather save a few extra dollars by going with the Fire TV Stick HD; you need a device that can play DVDs or other physical media.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers basic 4K streaming on compatible TVs, and it holds up as the best Fire TV Stick out there for its appeal to most mid-level buyers. Just like most of Amazon's other devices in the lineup, you can just plug it straight into your TV and start watching through your favorite streaming services. The remote offers hands-free voice commands with Alexa, making it easy to control playback, volume, and even smart home devices through the unit.

The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with 8GB of onboard storage for apps and 2GB of RAM, which is just as much as the other premium options, but more than Amazon's HD model.

It utilizes Wi-Fi 6, and it offers cloud gaming via Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass. It's also compatible with Dolby Atmos audio, and includes video features such as Dolby Vision and the latest versions of HDR.

Overall, it's definitely best saved for those who actually have a 4K TV, but if you do fall into that category, $30 should come as a tempting offer at which to access that level of high-res streaming.