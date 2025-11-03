How YouTube TV users can get a $10 credit after Disney channels are pulled

What you need to know

YouTube TV is giving select users $10 monthly credits after Disney removed its channels from the platform.

The credits aren’t automatic, and users must manually check their YouTube TV account settings to claim them.

The dispute continues as Disney and YouTube TV blame each other for unfair pricing and failed negotiations.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

After the removal of Disney-owned channels from YouTube TV, the service is now handing out $10 credits to subscribers as compensation, so you might want to check your account soon.

YouTube and Disney have been at odds for weeks. The two companies failed to reach an agreement last month, which led to Disney pulling its channels , including ABC, ESPN, FX, and National Geographic, from YouTube TV starting October 30, 2025.

While no new agreement has been reached and the channels remain unavailable, Google is compensating users with monthly credits. However, as spotted by some Reddit users , the credit isn’t automatically available for everyone.

You’ll need to access the YouTube TV website on desktop, then go to Settings > Membership > Manage Plan to see if your account qualifies. Strangely, not all users are receiving the credit, and there’s no notification about it either.

(Image credit: Android Central)

YouTube TV offers $10 credits after Disney fallout

You can also check manually via a direct link . If the credit is available and accepted, YouTube TV will apply $10 monthly credits to your account for the next six months before your plan returns to its regular price.

That said, it’s still not much considering the loss of 20 channels. Even though $60 over six months sounds decent, it doesn’t fully offset the value lost, nor is it the $20 credit Google initially promised, which now seems delayed for an “extended period of time."

This isn’t the first time YouTube TV has faced such issues. Earlier this year, the service also struggled to reach a deal with Paramount, which provided 34 channels. At that time, YouTube offered $8 credits, while this time it’s giving $10.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The dispute continues as Disney claims YouTube TV refuses to pay fair rates for its channels, while YouTube TV accuses Disney of demanding terms that would unfairly raise prices for subscribers and favor Disney's own Live TV + Hulu competing service.