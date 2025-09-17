Zoned UFS 4.0 on the Pixel 10 Pro isn't a huge storage upgrade — but it's what we needed

Pixels always had slower storage modules, with the Pixel 9 series coming with UFS 3.1 across the board when every other high-end phone included UFS 4.0. Thankfully, Google is finally changing its stance this year on the Pixel 10, with all models getting UFS 4.0 — provided you get the 256GB storage variant.

Interestingly, the Pro models get Zoned UFS (ZUFS) 4.0, a variant of UFS 4.0 that stores data more efficiently. Essentially, data on a ZUFS 4.0 module is catalogued and stored in distinct zones, and this leads to faster loading times and increased efficiency over the lifetime of the storage module.

With Google guaranteeing seven Android OS updates, going with ZUFS 4.0 is obviously the right move in ensuring the storage module doesn't degrade. There's just one problem; ZUFS isn't standard on all models. In fact, the 128GB model of the Pixel 10 Pro still uses the older UFS 3.1 storage, and it's annoying that Google isn't providing UFS 4.0 on all of its models. Even if you get the 256GB model, it comes with UFS 4.0 and not ZUFS, with that limited to the 512GB and 1TB models in the U.S.

Annoyingly, Google doesn't provide ZUFS in the 512GB model of the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL in the U.K. and other global markets — you'll need to get the 1TB model if you want the storage module. It would be nice if Google standardized access across its range — like every other phone manufacturer — but that clearly isn't the case. In countries like India, where Google only sells the 256GB model of the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, there's no way to upgrade to the ZUFS model.

I don't have a 512GB Pixel 10 Pro, so I'm unable to test its efficacy against the 256GB UFS 4.0 model, but I tested my Pixel 10 Pro XL against other phones that have UFS 4.0 storage, and found it to be on the lower end of the scale when it comes to sequential reads and writes. If anything, there's not a huge difference between the Pixel 10 Pro XL and last year's UFS 3.1-based Pixel 9 Pro XL, and it's likely Google is focusing on efficiency instead of raw numbers.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

This is the case with the Tensor G5 as well, so it stands to reason that the storage situation is in line with Google's priorities instead of the industry standard. Even if there isn't a huge upgrade, moving to UFS 4.0 and ZUFS 4.0 puts the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro models in line with their immediate rivals, and while you may not see a tangible difference right now, it should be evident a few years down the line.

Should you buy the 512GB model of the Pixel 10 Pro just because of ZUFS 4.0? No. Get it if you need additional storage, and you see yourself taking a lot of photos and videos. Google is pushing users toward Google One plans as a way to manage excess storage, and I'm not a fan of using cloud storage — I'd like to be able to store all of my photos and videos on-device.

ZUFS 4.0 is just one of the ways Google is addressing long-standing issues with its devices, and combined with better cameras, more durable design, brighter OLED panels, and unique software features, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are proving to be among the best phones around.