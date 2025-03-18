What you need to know

Google announced two new features for Gemini that will help users create documents as well as codes within the application.

Gemini's Canvas allows people to create essays and collaborate with others by exporting their work directly on to Google Docs.

Canvas also allows users to bring their codes to life, cutting the time taking process of creating codes.

Gemini is introducing something called Audio Overviews that makes life easier by transforming a boring lengthy document into a fun podcast.

Google has been on a roll lately, announcing changes to its Google Assistant and bolstering more of Gemini in every nook and cranny they find that AI could be used.

Recently they announced several updates to the Gemini app, and expanded Flash 2.0 to many more people. Today (Mar. 18) it has announced two more tools to help users collaborate better with the AI assistant.

Google detailed in a press release that it is bringing a new interactive space to house your documents, called "Canvas.” This tool will help users collaborate with Gemini, while they write essays, blog posts, research papers, and so on. Canvas lets you "create, draft, edit, and refine docs or code in a single space," but with the power of Gemini. Imagine Gemini to be your invisible sidekick during your assignments, giving you suggestions and edits as and when necessary.

Canvas can also adjust the tone of your document or even give you suggestions based on the topic in concern, to make the essay or blog post read better. For example, highlight a paragraph and ask Gemini to make it more concise, professional, or informal. This works best when you're drafting an important speech for a presentation, or a creative report. Canvas will fine-tune and personalize the suggestions based on the user's needs.

While editing on Canvas, the changes are said to show up in real-time. All users have to do is select ‘Canvas’ in Gemini's prompt bar and you can begin writing. Additionally, it allows you to share your work with people who'd like to contribute to the report or blog post— by exporting it to Google Docs, from Gemini itself.

(Image credit: Google)

Bringing your codes to life

Documents aren't the only thing that can be created on Canvas, according to the tech giant, you can also get thinking like a software developer or programmer. The tool allows users to bring their codes to life by creating an actual "working prototype"—by simplifying the technical process of coding, so users can focus on the creative aspect of the code. This happens within Canvas, without needing to switch between multiple applications, making it more seamless.

"Within Canvas, you can generate and preview your HTML/React code and other web app prototypes to see a visual representation of your design," the press release added.

For example, creating email subscriptions for your website becomes much quicker, "you can ask Gemini to generate the HTML for the form and then preview how it will appear and function within your web app." All the user needs to fill in the input fields or add call-to-action buttons. Canvas will also give you a quick preview of what your code will look like instantly.

(Image credit: Google)

Audio Overviews

(Image credit: Google)

Audio Overviews is a feature that was previously only on NotebookLM, and now Google is bringing it to Gemini after several users were keen on testing it out.

As the name suggests this feature is said to transform boring, lengthy documents into podcasts that are not just easy to understand but are also interactive and engaging. Imagine not being able to understand a complex topic in class and you're given a PDF with a ton of jargon. That's where Audio Overviews comes in.

"Gemini will create a podcast-style discussion between two AI hosts who, with just a click, launch into a lively deep-dive conversation based on your uploaded document."

It won't just tell you what's in the document but will also give you different perspectives on the topic within the document, helping the user understand complex information better and quicker.

This feature works with all kinds of documents including research papers, lengthy email threads, or reports generated by Deep Research.

To create an Audio Overview, all you have to do is upload documents or slides and click the suggestion chip that pops up above the prompt bar. Once the podcast is created, it can also be downloaded onto your device.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Both Canvas and Audio Overviews is rolling out globally today for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers. It can be accessed through both the web as well as the Gemini app.