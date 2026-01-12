I put a Bluetooth sleep speaker under my pillow and it's way better than a phone for bedtime listening

If there's one thing consumers in the audio market have proven over the past few years, it's that they like hearing sound without having something in their ears. That's why bone-conduction headphones, open earbuds, and even smart glasses with open-air speakers have taken off. Now, audio brands are trying to figure out how to use these technologies to enhance the listening experience while sleeping.

It might sound odd to those who haven't tried it, but many people enjoy listening to white noise, podcasts, audiobooks, or music as they fall asleep. Some try to use their everyday earbuds for this purpose, which can be uncomfortable for side sleepers. Others buy a dedicated pair of sleep earbuds, like the great Soundcore Sleep A30 I previously tested. And a few just use their phone speaker under their pillow, hoping for the best.

None of these options is perfect, but Jabees is trying to provide another alternative with a Bluetooth speaker designed to go under your pillow. I've tested it, and although it's not perfect either, it seems like the best option for side sleepers who don't love wearing earbuds to sleep.

Today's best Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker deals $39.99 View

How the Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker works

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker is small enough to fit in your hand, and that might be surprising. It certainly wasn't what I expected when this audio accessory came in the mail. After spending time with it, the pillow speaker's compact and portable size may be its biggest strength. I tend to have trouble sleeping while traveling, because my body's internal clock gets thrown off, and having a tiny pillow speaker I can bring with me for white noise or music listening sounds appealing.

It works by using a variation of bone conduction, similar to that used in bone-conduction headphones. Although it's marketed as a bone-conduction pillow speaker, that's not exactly the best way to describe it. Bone conduction headphones work by sending sound vibrations through the bones in your cheek, which are perceived by your inner ear. By comparison, this pillow speaker works by sending sound vibrations through your pillow, which can then be heard by your ear.

Putting aside the marketing discrepancy, the important thing is that it works. With the speaker under your pillow, it amplifies the vibrations, making them easy to hear at medium-to-high volumes. You're supposed to put the speaker under the part of your pillow where your ear is expected to rest. Location matters if you want to get the best experience.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's a Bluetooth speaker, but this device can also run independently using audio files stored on a microSD card. A 1GB card is included with the "plus version," and it comes with eight white noise and nature sounds. The standard version is only about $4 cheaper, so you should go with the plus bundle if you plan to use the white noise sound. Those who only want to connect to their phone can skip the microSD card and save a few bucks.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are three yellow, high-visibility buttons for on/off and volume control. Some of these buttons serve multiple functions, like how the power button is also used for pairing, and the volume up key is used for a sleep timer. Speaking of, that feature is handy if you don't need your music to play all night — it can auto-stop after 30 minutes, an hour, or two hours.

Using a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for scale to show the size of the Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker. (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The battery lasts up to 10 hours, meaning you'll get a full night's sleep from the speaker, but not much more. Using the sleep timer might help you get a week out of it. Charging via USB-C is pretty easy: just plug the pillow speaker in where your phone charges overnight, then wake up.

It's better than your phone, but worse than sleep earbuds (for some)

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The price is important to keep in mind here — it's $36 for the standard version or $40 for the plus bundle with a microSD card. That should give you an idea of how the Jabees pillow speaker will sound. The quality isn't outstanding, but it blows a phone speaker away by a mile. That's because a phone speaker fires its best audio out the bottom, while this pillow speaker sends sound vibrations upward through your pillow.

When using it, you'll have to decide whether you want the pillow speaker to be discreet or loud. At a volume I'd consider comfortable, it is loud enough that someone sleeping next to you might be able to hear it. Lower volumes are less intrusive to partners, but work better for subtle white noise than for music and podcasts you need to hear.

If it's between a phone speaker and the Jabees Peace, give me the dedicated pillow speaker. As a side sleeper, I get louder volumes and enhanced clarity compared to my phone without uncomfortable earbuds in my ears. I also like being able to use my phone or set it on a nightstand while keeping the music playing under my pillow. However, it won't be for everyone.