Samsung's rumored 'G Fold' could come sooner than you'd expect

What you need to know

A Korean news website recently stated that Samsung Electronics is expected to release a 'double-folding' phone along with the upcoming Galaxy Z series.

Several industry sources claim that the phone will be sent in for mass production by the end of April.

Samsung is set to produce 200,000 units of the 'G Fold,' which will allegedly be launched as a small batch to gauge how this will be received.

According to a Korean news site, Samsung is planning to launch its rumored multi-fold phone, reportedly dubbed the "Galaxy G Fold," along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this year. The site claims that the company is ready to send these devices in for mass production as early as April.

Looks like several internal sources told the ETNews that "The double-folding multi-fold phone is being developed and produced simultaneously with the Z series" and that it will be released at the same time.

Additionally, since this is the first multi-fold phone by the company, there seems to be chatter that it will only produce around 200,000 units at first to see how the public will receive this phone. “As this is a form factor that is being introduced [by Samsung] for the first time, only a small quantity will be produced in some countries, just like when the Fold SE was released last year,” an industry insider told ETNews.

What we have known about the phone up until now is that it will feature a "newly developed display and film." Other alleged specifications are that the device's main internal display will be around 9.96 inches, and the external display will be 6.49 inches, which is slightly larger than the recent Huawei Mate XT.

Another important detail that came out of this leak is that this phone may not come with an S Pen. This is likely due to the lack of a digitizer, a magnetic field that allows for a pen-like accessory to interact with the screen.

Another rumor surfaced in January that stated the phone could have a "G-shaped fold style" with an inward folding mechanism. This could mean that the phone will fold the screen inward twice, which could be built off of the Flex G screen prototype that surfaced at the CES back in 2022.

Other specs of this foldable are still unknown. However, if it's impending launch later this July, we could hopefully expect to see some leaks soon.