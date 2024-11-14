Samsung's alleged 'double-folding' phone could feature an inward mechanic

What you need to know

A report claims Samsung has added a "double-folding phone" to its development plans, which could fold "inward" for durability.

The phone is suspected to launch with a nine to 10-inch display when unfolded, similar to Huawei's Mate XT.

A report from September claimed Samsung was moving toward its rollable phone concept shown during CES 2024.

Rumors of a tri-fold or "double-folding" Galaxy device return as a report claims Samsung is rethinking such a device.

A report by ETNews claims Samsung "recently added a double-folding phone to its development lineup" (via Android Authority). Huawei's release of the Mate XT is likely a strong catalyst for Samsung as it seeks to debut a similar device. The publication's report states that the Korean OEM's version could fold "inward."

An alleged insider claims this is done to improve its durability as folding outward would make the phone "vulnerable to drops and impacts."

Rumors purport its specifications, claiming this double-folding device could offer a display size of nine to 10 inches when fully open. Supposedly, the device will remain similar in size to a "regular" slab phone when collapsed. This seems plausible as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks like a regular smartphone when closed, but fully expanding it gives it more of a tablet vibe.

With this report, the publication's source claims that Samsung's partners "have also begun development projects." Additionally, the company is rumored to have the "release model finalized" by the end of November.

The post states Samsung could debut this double-folding/"multifold" device in 2025. Allegedly, the company may slip this phone in alongside its annual launch of the Flip and Fold series.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

This report goes against Samsung's rumored course of action following the Mate XT's launch. In September, rumors claimed the Korean OEM was distancing itself from a device with two hinges in favor of its previously showcased rollable concept. The company had filed patents for a tri-fold device in South Korea and the U.S., but the device never came to fruition.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speculation suggested the device could arrive with a 12.4-inch display when "rolled out" completely. It was also rumored to feature an under-display selfie camera.

The report also highlighted Samsung's displeasure with its recent Flip 6 and Fold 6 devices. Those phones had fallen "short of expectations," likely pushing the company to seek other avenues.

With rumors going back on previous reports, it's best to take this speculation with a grain of salt.