Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Google Pixel Watch 2: Which should you buy?

In the world of Wear OS smartwatches, two companies stand above the rest, for better or worse. Samsung has been at the top of the mountain for years at this point, with the move to Wear OS a few years back further solidifying its position. Google, meanwhile, burst onto the scene in 2022 with the original Pixel Watch, following it up with a modest successor in the Pixel Watch 2.

With the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 7, it only makes sense to see how it stacks up to the Pixel Watch 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Google Pixel Watch 2: Design

There's really not much to write home about when comparing the designs of the Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Pixel Watch 2. Both Samsung and Google stuck with the same overall look and feel as their predecessors.

Samsung opts for a matte and muted approach with the frame, offering two buttons on the right side. These allow for different interactions based on what you're trying to do. We also have the digital bezel around the frame, something that has been very hit-or-miss over the years.

On the bright side, Samsung deciding against an entirely new design also means that your favorite bands will continue to work. By using a traditional quick clasp connector, you're able to switch out bands with ease, and without needing to worry about compatibility.

There's also a major difference in how each of these wearables looks. The Galaxy Watch 7 provides a flat screen paired with a flat frame. While the Pixel Watch 2 is more bulbous thanks to its curved glass that melts into the rounded frame.

Moving over to the Pixel Watch 2, Google stuck with its svelte design with polished aluminum. There's no denying that it's a very classy-looking smartwatch but still looks great even when using a silicone band to hit the gym.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7, Google implements different ways of interacting with the Pixel Watch 2. Instead of fiddling with the touchscreen to scroll through menus, you can just use the rotating bezel on the right side. It's a much better option than one that doesn't recognize gestures, more often than not.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Google Pixel Watch 2: Hardware and specs

The differences between the Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Pixel Watch 2 continue as we dive into the specs of these wearables. The most obvious of which is the ability to get the Watch 7 in two different sizes; 40mm (1.3 inches) or 44mm (1.5 inches.) Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is only available in a single size, with its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen.

Under the hood, we have a tale of two different processors, as the Watch 7 is powered by Samsung's latest Exynos W1000 SoC. This is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is actually a bump up from the 16GB of storage found in the Watch 6.

Samsung claims the Exynos W1000 provides a CPU with three times more power and 30% better efficiency. But, we'll have to wait until we've spent more time with the Watch 7 to see if there's any noticeable difference.

With the Pixel Watch 2, Google made the switch from the Exynos 9110 to the Snapdragon W5+ paired with a Cortex M33 co-processor. The move offered more power and better efficiency, which has turned out to be the right decision, so far. Along with the W5+, we have the same amount of RAM and storage, at 2GB and 32GB, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Google Pixel Watch 2 Display 40mm: 1.3-inch (432x432) / 44m:1.5-inch (480x480) Super AMOLED 1.2-inch (384x384) AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 w/ Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB 32GB Navigation Touchscreen, haptic crown, side button Touchscreen, haptic crown, side button Battery 40mm: 300mAh / 44mm: 425mAh 306mAh; up to 24 hours with AOD Charging 50% in 30 minutes 50% in 30 minutes Sensors Samsung BioActive, temperature, accelerometer, barometer, gyro, geomagnetic, ambient light Accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, cEDA, compass, ECG, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate, skin temperature, SpO2 Connectivity LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz+5GHz, NFC, GPS L1+L5, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS L1, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS Compatibility Wear OS 5 / One UI 6 Wear OS 4 / Android Durability Sapphire Glass; 5ATM; IP68; MIL-STD-810H Corning Gorilla Glass 5; 5ATM; IP68 Materials Aluminum Aluminum Dimensions 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.2mm / 44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm 41 x 41 x 12.3mm Weight (w/out strap) 28.8g (40mm) / 33.8g (44mm) 31g Colors 40mm: Green, Cream / 44mm: Green, Silver Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold

As for battery life, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 and Pixel Watch 2 match up fairly closely, on paper. The former is equipped with a 300mAh battery, while the latter sports a 306mAh cell. Ultimately, we'd venture to guess that the Watch 7, like the Pixel Watch 2, lasts you throughout the day, but needs to be charged at night.

One thing that does come as a surprise is the software. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 will be the first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5 out of the box. At first glance, this makes sense given how closely Google and Samsung have been working together.

However, there's been no indication as to when Wear OS 5 would come to the Pixel Watch 2. It's not like this is a TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro situation, where we don't know if Wear OS 5 will ever arrive. But, it's still an odd and curious decision, nonetheless.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Google Pixel Watch 2: Health and fitness

Besides serving you notifications and keeping time, both of these wearables have plenty of health-tracking sensors to make just about anyone happy. With the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung is introducing its "enhanced BioActive Sensor," which promises better accuracy and more.

On top of that, Samsung introduced a few new features, starting with the "Sleep Apnea feature." This functionality has already received its "De Novo FDA" authorization, and is made possible thanks to a "new advanced AI algorithm for sleep analysis." However, it's also just one of the features that will be limited to only being available if your Galaxy Watch 7 is paired with a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.

This all comes alongside expected features such as support for more than 100 workouts, the ability to create a Workout Routine, and check your body composition. Plus, the BioActive Sensor introduces the ability to track "advanced glycation end products (AGEs.)" It's designed to help you keep an eye on your metabolic health, immediately making the Watch 7 one of the best smartwatches out there.

None of that is to say that the Pixel Watch 2 is a slouch in the health and fitness tracking department. It might not have all of the bells and whistles of the Watch 7, but it does have the benefit of its Fitbit integration. For some, this alone is enough of a reason to opt for the Pixel Watch over the Galaxy Watch.

The writing was on the wall for years, but after seeing the Pixel Watch 2 adopt the cEDA sensor from the Fitbit Sense 2, it unceremoniously marked the end of flagship Fitbit wearables. You can also track various metrics such as blood oxygen, heart rate, AFib, skin temperature, breathing, and more.

Many might prefer the fact that Google doesn't try to lock you into the Pixel ecosystem, by limiting features behind arbitrary requirements. However, Google does lock things such as active blood oxygen tracking behind a paywall via Fitbit Premium.

Some of that frustration is alleviated courtesy of the six free months of Premium. But, once that "trial" has expired, you're left to decide whether to pay just to view health and fitness metrics. This is where Samsung gains a potential edge, as you don't have to pay and can see everything from either the Samsung Health or Samsung Health Monitor apps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Google Pixel Watch 2: Which should you buy?

The final difference that we have yet to touch on is the price. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 comes in at $299, for the smaller 40mm variant. This makes it the less expensive of the two, as the Pixel Watch 2 is priced at $349. That doesn't include the potential cost of paying more for Fitbit Premium, resulting in an additional $80 per year (or $10 per month).

It really seems as though the Watch 7 is the "slam dunk" winner over the Pixel Watch 2. The only caveat is whether you own a Galaxy phone, ensuring you can access all of the health and fitness tracking. Although it's almost identical to the Galaxy Watch 6, the under-the-hood improvements are more than enough to push the Watch 7 ahead.

