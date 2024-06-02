Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro review: This smartwatch just doesn't make sense

Mobvoi released the TicWatch Pro 5 about a year ago, so it would normally make sense to see a successor. However, all of the changes to the Pro 5 Enduro are purely cosmetic, as this new smartwatch doesn't even have Wear OS 4. It's almost something we can look past, simply because the dual screen design gives us the best battery life of any Wear OS smartwatch. Just don't be fooled into buying the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro if you already have last year's model.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Over the course of 2023, I tried out a few different smartwatches, but only one managed to sweep me away from my Apple Watch Ultra. For me, the TicWatch Pro 5 checked a lot of boxes, as I prefer larger watches. It was fast, and the battery life was absolutely insane. Fast-forward to today and Mobvoi is trying to re-capture my attention with the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro.

A year after the launch of the original TicWatch Pro 5, the Pro 5 Enduro aims to offer a few improvements, setting its sights on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. But there's quite a bit more to the story than what meets the eye.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

Coming as little surprise, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is priced exactly the same as its predecessor. It's available now and you can get it from either Mobvoi directly or Amazon, retailing for $349. At the time of release, the only color option for the Pro 5 Enduro is Obsidian. However, we won't be surprised if Mobvoi releases a "Sandstone" color as a mid-cycle release in a few months.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: Specs and features

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For the most part, the TicWatch Pro 5 and Pro 5 Enduro are practically identical. When it comes to the internals, you won't find any differences, as the Pro 5 Enduro is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1. It also features the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage to go along with the 628mAh battery.

We also have the same 1.43-inch OLED display, complete with Mobvoi's excellent Ultra-low-power Display. This combination provides up to 90 hours of battery life in "Smart Mode," and up to 45 days in "Essential Mode." Again, nothing new to see here.

Mobvoi also continues to rely on the same sensors for both health tracking and connectivity. Sadly, those hoping for a cellular version are out of luck as the Pro 5 Enduro sticks to Wi-Fi only.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Display 1.43″ 466 × 466 OLED w/ Ultra low-power Display Watch Case Metal, 7000-series Aluminum and High-strength Nylon with Fiberglass Screen Sapphire Crystal Dimensions 50.15 x 48 x 11.95mm Weight 44.7 grams (without band) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage Battery 628mAh; 90-hour estimate OS/UI Wear OS 3.5 Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Durability 5ATM / Open Water Swim/MIL-STD-810H

The Pro 5 Enduro looks practically the same as its predecessor. This includes the Obsidian colorway, complete with the 24mm case size, and the rotating crown that sports a little red ring for a bit of flair.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

That said, Mobvoi is introducing a couple of notable changes, the first of which is moving from relying on Gorilla Glass in favor of Sapphire Crystal. This is by no means an industry-first, as both Samsung and Apple have already been there and done that. Nevertheless, it's still a nice improvement, especially if you're the outdoorsy type.

Two more changes can be found on the right side of the casing, as the rotating crown and side button have been altered. The rotating crown is now a bit larger, making it less flush with the side casing and easier to scroll. As for the side button, it is also slightly larger but ditches the ridged design in favor of one that's smooth and matches the rest of the outer casing.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: What I like

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Without burying the lede too much here, I really adore the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, much like I did with the Pro 5. Performance is snappy, while I appreciate the subtle changes to the crown and side button. I'm also not going to re-hash the overall performance too much, as not much has really changed.

It still breezes through menus, reacts to my interactions, and feeds me notifications without a hitch. I have yet to actually run into an issue where the Pro 5 Enduro froze or anything of the sort. It's really the kind of performance that I would expect on a top-tier Wear OS smartwatch, and I'm happy that the Pro 5 Enduro continues to deliver.

But the best part has nothing to do with performance or how the Pro 5 Enduro looks. It's all about that battery. Oh man, does this thing just last for days.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As someone who recently became a first-time dad, I find it hard enough to keep up with my baby and his schedule. However, this is also one of the reasons why I wear a smartwatch, as I can turn lights on and off and keep track of his feedings and potty times, even if I leave my phone in another room.

I mention this to say that I've noticed the battery in my Apple Watch Ultra is starting to feel a bit long in the tooth. Thus, there have already been plenty of times when I needed to respond to someone or just check the time to find that the battery was dead.

Thankfully, that's not something else for me to worry about with the Enduro. It's like the Energizer bunny that just keeps going, and going, and going, and going, and yeah, you get the idea. Part of that is thanks to the SoC and co-processor, along with any refinement Mobvoi has done via software.

The rest of it comes down to the incredibly awesome Ultra-low-power display. It's been a staple on flagship TicWatch models since the original TicWatch Pro, and I couldn't be happier that it's stayed.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: What I don't like

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Okay, so here's the thing. It really gets under my skin when a company releases a device and then makes me feel like it's been abandoned. In my TicWatch Pro 5 review, I dedicated an entire section to "future update concerns." Unfortunately, Mobvoi has mostly proven me right, and it's only getting worse from here.

Out of the box, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, released just ahead of I/O 2024, is still running Wear OS 3.5. Not Wear OS 4, which debuted at I/O 2023 and was released in August 2023. Now, there's another major update on the horizon, with Wear OS 5 coming to Pixel and Galaxy Watches at some point this year, meaning that this brand-new smartwatch will fall even further behind.

Besides the principles of supporting a device that people spend money on, I could honestly go without a lot of the various "QoL" improvements from Wear OS 4. However, as someone who changes phones almost as often as their underwear, I need the ability to move the watch from one phone to the next without properly resetting it. Yes, I know backups exist, but they take forever, and it's a problem that Google has already solved, so Mobvoi needs to get it together by supporting quick phone transfers via Wear OS 4.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Funnily enough, it was only in late April that Mobvoi opened a Wear OS 4 beta program for the TicWatch Pro 5. However, it wasn't an open beta, and we haven't heard anything about when it would actually be arriving. If anything, I expected the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro to come with Wear OS 4, but since this is really just the company slapping on a little makeup, I guess I should've seen this coming.

It's really a shame, too, because, besides some other minor gripes, the Pro 5 Enduro is a great smartwatch. If you're wondering what one of those gripes is, it's that Mobvoi wants you to pay $350 for a smartwatch that may or may not get updates.

There's nothing inherently wrong with the price, considering what the Enduro delivers. Discounts or deals notwithstanding, that's about $70 less than what Samsung charges for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. But at least you know that you'll be getting the latest Wear OS updates when they're made available, and relatively quickly.

The last gripe that I have is a small one, to me at least, and that the Pro 5 Enduro is just too big for some. It's the opposite problem that I had with the Pixel Watch 2, which is too small for my wrist, while the Enduro fits like a glove. But that's more subjective, as some people with smaller wrists might prefer a smartwatch that feels like a G-Shock.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: The competition

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Although Fossil recently exited the smartwatch market, the OnePlus Watch 2 arrived in global markets after its predecessor saw a limited release. More importantly, OnePlus opted to go with a dual-OS approach, utilizing both RTOS and Wear OS. The end result is a smartwatch that is capable of lasting for up to three days and sports a "premium design."

From there, the more obvious competition to the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro comes from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Samsung gets points for software updates, coming in multiple sizes and colors, and the excellent rotating bezel. Samsung also gains an edge for those who want multiple bands courtesy of the 22mm band size, compared to the 24mm of the Enduro.

Pivoting away from Wear OS options, the Garmin Venu 3 is another competitor to the Enduro. It, too, utilizes an AMOLED display and lasts for up to 14 days on a single charge. When it comes to health and fitness tracking, there's a reason why many opt to go with a Garmin watch over the competition.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

You should buy this if:

You want the best battery life in a Wear OS smartwatch.

You're looking for a Wear OS smartwatch that doesn't come from Google or Samsung.

You want a smartwatch with a big screen.

You shouldn't buy this if:

You want the latest version of Wear OS.

You have smaller wrists.

You need or want a smartwatch with cellular connectivity.

You already have the TicWatch Pro 5.

In some ways, the release of the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro feels like a kick in the pants. It's an iterative update over the Pro 5 in the truest sense, only bringing minor changes but for the same price. It probably would have made more sense for Mobvoi to wait until its Wear OS 4 update was ready before launching it because now, there are two wearables that are a version behind. However, since everything internally is the same, both the Pro 5 and the Enduro should get the update at the same time.

On the flip side, if you don't already have the TicWatch Pro 5 and are looking for a smartwatch with incredible battery life, then the Enduro should be at the top of your list. While Samsung is rumored to be introducing a new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, it's likely still a few months away at the time of writing. Plus, the rumored "squircle" design might not be for everyone, and we don't yet know if Galaxy AI will bog down the software.

If you don't care about software updates and just want a Wear OS smartwatch that lasts forever, then get the Pro 5 Enduro. It really is a great smartwatch, and is one that I'll continue to wear until something else piques my interest.