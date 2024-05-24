Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra leak reveals a very new design

What you need to know

Ahead of the anticipated July Unpacked event, the first renders of Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra have popped up on the web.

They reveal an all-new squarish design on the outside while the watch retains the same circular display as the predecessor models.

The additions include a new third button, a prominent speaker grille, and more.

Samsung’s next Galaxy smartwatches are among the highly anticipated products we expect to arrive alongside new foldable phones at the next Unpacked event, which is in July. However, the first high-quality renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra surfaced online ahead of the release, showing Samsung is playing with a new design for its flagship watch.

The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, in conjunction with SmartPrix. It reveals the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra from all sides next to its new design. The notable changes comprise a mix of circular and squarish designs, with a circular display nestled into a square chassis. At first glance, the design certainly appears distinct from the predecessor Galaxy Watch 6 series and previous Wear OS models from Samsung.

Squarish or rounded, seems they were not able to decide and the result is… Well, see by yourself with today’s very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyWatch7Ultra through stunning 5K renders!On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/SPHPEW9TCd pic.twitter.com/Lo8aMDQV7RMay 24, 2024

According to the tipster, the display will measure 1.5 inches in diameter, similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Coming to the dimensions, it will bear 47 x 47.14 x 16.4mm — a tad bit bigger than the previous Classic model and a likely result of the seemingly bulkier design. Interestingly, it seems the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra retains the popular rotating bezel despite the changes, continuing the trend of Samsung's Classic watch models. Subtle lines around the display also replace the numeric indicators as part of the new design.

Another new addition is a third button on the side amid the traditional two buttons we see on Samsung smartwatches. It is believed to be a new action button with functionalities similar to what we have seen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks)

Aside from the look, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra has undergone other significant alterations. At the rear is a new circular array of health sensors, including a temperature sensor that seems to have been shifted slightly from its previous location, per the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

SmartPrix further notes there are two button-like elements next to the sensor array, which are likely triggers to detach the watch bands. Previously, the watch bands themselves included ways to detach from the smartwatch. Another notable change is the addition of new large speaker grills placed at the left pane of the smartwatch.

All in all, the design changes and the new additions to the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra appear promising, to say the least. As we near the possible July Unpacked event, we expect more details of the upcoming smartwatches, including the standard Galaxy Watch 7 models from Samsung, to pop up soon.