Best TicWatch smartwatches 2022

When you're trying to find the best Android smartwatch for your needs, you'll want to consider a few factors. You'll find that many wearables run on Wear OS, including the Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches. Whether you prefer rugged or sleek, simple or robust, there's no shortage of options. Our favorite from this brand is the TicWatch Pro 3. It's pricey, but it'll be money well spent for most users. You'll get loads of smart features, battery life that goes on for days, and a gorgeous dual display. If you're still not sure, we've rounded up some of the best TicWatch smartwatches for you to choose from.

Best overall: TicWatch Pro 3

Reasons to buy + Incredible performance + Unbeatable battery life + Innovative dual display + Snapdragon Wear 4100 + Improved health sensors Reasons to avoid - Too bulky for some wrists - Only one color option - Expensive

As you marvel at the TicWatch Pro 3, don't forget to pick up your jaw from the floor. This smartwatch truly does it all with a generous number of features, unbelievable battery life, and tons of fitness tracking perks. What you'll probably notice first, though, is the uniquely brilliant display. The TicWatch Pro 3 uses layered display technology, which helps extend the battery life even further. For example, Daily Mode allows you to use all of your watch's features, but you'll need to charge it every night. There's also Extended Mode, which allows you to use essential features and will only require a charge every couple of days or so.

When it comes to features and tracking, there's a lot to unpack. For starters, you'll love having voice-activated Google Assistant, mobile payments with Google Pay, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and more. While the design is slimmer and more lightweight than previous Pro models, it still comes in a 47mm case. This might be a bit too large for some wrists, so that's something to think about. If you can stomach the hefty price tag, this is one of the best TicWatch smartwatches out there.

Best value: TicWatch E3

Reasons to buy + Lightweight design + Snapdragon Wear 4100 + Solid fitness tracking + Blood oxygen monitoring Reasons to avoid - Bezel is a bit bulky - Mediocre battery life

One of Mobvoi's newest watches is the Ticwatch E3, which has plenty to offer. This is especially true if you're a budget shopper who doesn't want to spend a fortune on a smartwatch. For starters, you get the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset for amazing performance. The lightweight design will look familiar as it loosely follows what we've seen in previous TicWatch E models. You get a 1.3" HD display with a large bezel around the watch face. This model is compatible with 20mm interchangeable bands and comes with IP68 water resistance that's suitable for pool swimming.

There's also a great selection of health/fitness features on the TicWatch E3. You'll have built-in GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and more. As far as smartwatch features, you'll have a built-in mic speaker, Google Assistant, and NFC for Google Pay. Other than the love-it-or-hate-it bulky bezel, you'll also have to accept the mediocre battery life. It'll typically last for 2 days on a single charge, but you can opt for Essential Mode. This will limit certain features to help extend battery life when necessary.

Best upgrade pick: TicWatch Pro S

Reasons to buy + Military-grade durability + Good battery life + New and upgraded features Reasons to avoid - Old Snapdragon Wear 2100 - Expensive for what it is - Not vastly different from predecessor

The most recent Mobvoi smartwatch release is the TicWatch Pro S, which is an upgraded version of the TicWatch Pro (2020). This watch is ideal for fans of the TicWatch Pro lineup and wants to have the latest wearable from the series. Some of the existing apps have been refreshed, and there are even some new ones. For example, TicExercise 3.0 now offers Vo2 Max tracking during runs, improved heart-rate range indicator, an updated user interface, and more. TicBreathe is one of the new apps that tracks your heart rate, stress changes, and relaxation through breathing sessions.

The real disappointment with this "new" release is that it's running a seriously outdated processor. By now, you've caught on to the fact that the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor is alive and well. After all, Mobvoi included it with the TicWatch Pro 3. However, launching a so-called upgraded watch with such an old processor seems counterproductive. If you can live with the fact that the TicWatch Pro S won't offer any performance improvements, the upgraded apps might be worth it.

Best for outdoors: TicWatch S2

Reasons to buy + 5 ATM water resistance + Military-grade durability + Two-color choices + Heavy on features Reasons to avoid - Lacking NFC - More expensive than E2 - Rugged design is distracting

You won't find a better smartwatch that's specifically designed for the outdoor lifestyle than the TicWatch S2. After all, it comes with certified military-grade durability. What exactly does this mean? Your watch will be able to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, shock, dust, and water. Wherever you go, the S2 can go too. There's no adventure too tough for this model. When you combine this level of durability with unlimited tracking abilities, including proactive sport modes, swim monitoring and swim style detection, a built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep tracking, there's not a whole lot that the S2 can't do.

The proactive sport modes allow you to keep going at your own pace without having to slow down and mess with your watch. It's powered by TicMotion, which is Mobvoi's suite of proprietary AI algorithms. It proactively detects your motion, tracks your swim activities, and provides your fitness records without you having to press or do a thing. Simply get going, and it will follow suit.

Best for fashion: TicWatch C2+

Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Slim, lightweight profile + Increased RAM, better performance Reasons to avoid - Battery life isn't great - More expensive than predecessor

Everything you loved about the original TicWatch C2 is available on the new TicWatch C2+. In fact, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference when looking at the two in a side-by-side comparison. The design may not have changed much, but the upgrade you're getting with this new watch is the performance. You get twice the RAM at 1 GB, which makes a remarkable difference in the overall performance.

It probably goes without saying that the TicWatch C2+ and its predecessor at the two most stylish options from Mobvoi. If you want to make a fashion statement with your smartwatch, these are the two watches you should be considering. Those who also want the best possible performance should upgrade to the TicWatch C2+. You'll also enjoy plenty of other perks such as built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, mobile payments, and more.

Best for LTE: TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

Reasons to buy + LTE connectivity + GPS, HRM, NFC + Mic/speaker + Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Pretty bulky - Expensive - Old processor

As time goes on and smartwatch technology becomes more advanced, we see more and more wearables offer LTE connectivity. Mobvoi's first (and only) attempt is the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE. It's not the newest or most updated smartwatch, but it's the only one that offers LTE connectivity. This allows you to stay connected at all times without having to carry your phone around. As you can imagine, this is a huge perk for those who spend a lot of time outdoors or working out in the gym.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is good for a lot more than keeping you connected. Mobvoi didn't cut any corners when it comes to features. This model has all of the essentials, including a PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and low latency off-body sensor. You also have a microphone and speaker built into the watch, making it easy to take calls and use Google Assistant. Keep in mind that at 45mm, this is still a pretty chunky watch. If you think the price tag is worth the added connectivity, this might be the best option for you.

Best TicWatch smartwatches: Which should you buy?

These days, the smartwatch market is overflowing with options. It can be overwhelming to sift through all of the options when trying to find a suitable match. There's a sea of different price ranges, health/fitness tracking perks, smartwatch features, and designs. We can confidently say that the collection of Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches is worthy of your attention. This impressive lineup offers an ideal option for just about every type of fitness enthusiast there is.

If we're talking favorites, we've got our sights set on the TicWatch Pro 3. It's hard to go wrong with its brilliant battery-conserving display paired with the lengthy list of smart features and fitness tracking capabilities. It's on the expensive side, especially when you compare it to some of the others on this list. However, do your research and you'll find this is quite a steal considering all of the perks and upgrades you're getting. The TicWatch Pro 3 is easily one of the best TicWatch smartwatches you can buy right now.

No matter what your ideal fitness smartwatch looks like, you can probably find a match for your needs on this list. You can rest assured that you'll be on your way to achieving your goals with any of these TicWatch models on your wrist. When you combine any of these promising smartwatches with the easy-to-use TicHealth app, success will be just around the corner!

