Best Bands for TicWatch Pro 2022

The TicWatch Pro is a fabulous smartwatch, but like most watches, the bands will eventually get worn out. It's a natural occurrence and an annoying one at that. Fortunately, you can easily replace these 22 mm bands. All you have to do is find the one that's right for you. Whether you're looking for a fitness-friendly band or one that allows you to dress up your smartwatch for formal events, there's plenty more where that came from. Check out some of the best TicWatch Pro replacement straps for your wearable!

For multiple devices Mobvoi Genuine Leather Watch Band $20 at Amazon The leather Mobvoi band isn't just suitable for the TicWatch Pro but is also compatible with the TicWatch S2 and E2. The band itself is ideal for wrist sizes of 5.31" to 7.68" so you can easily adjust the length of the strap to your liking. Even better, while the exterior is a stylish leather, the interior is silicone, making it a smooth, comfortable fit. Flexible durability XYFELE Silicone Soft Rubber Watch Band $8 at Amazon With more than a dozen unique colors to choose from, these silicone bands from XYFELE will stand out from the crowd. More importantly, they're made of extremely flexible material while still being one of the most durable options. The air hole design ensures your skin will be able to breathe. It's also waterproof and odor-resistant. True leather OTOPO Genuine Leather Band $12 at Amazon If you like the original Mobvoi leather band, but you're not a fan of the added silicone material, this is a great alternative. It's crafted with genuine leather that's lightweight on your wrist with a sturdy stainless steel buckle. With this much class, you'll never have to leave your TicWatch Pro behind on a night out again! High levels of comfort Barton Canvas Watch Band $21 at Amazon If comfort is your top priority, you can't go wrong with these Barton canvas watch bands. The cotton canvas material is soft, breathable, and durable. You can even toss it in the washing machine when it's due for a cleaning. The sturdy stainless steel buckle keeps your watch in place all day long. What a looker Koreda Stainless Steel + Mesh Loop Bands $18 at Amazon This 2-pack from Koreda consists of some stunning bands. One is made with stainless steel mesh and has an adjustable magnetic clasp for easy wear. The larger metal band means business. Simply remove links as needed to get the right fit. You can choose from a few colors, such as black, rose gold, space gray, silver, and more. Any color you like GadgetWraps Silicone Watch Band $14 at Amazon If it's variety you're after, you'll have met your match with these silicone watch bands from GadgetWraps. There are over 20 dazzling colors to choose from. The high-quality silicone is waterproof, durable, and flexible. This is the perfect band when you're all about an active lifestyle while sporting a colorful accessory on your wrist. Soft to the touch Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Watch Band $10 at Amazon Want a band that's soft to the touch? Fintie offers a range of color options and patterns, each of which is made of premium quality nylon with precise knitting craftsmanship to prevent the thread from ever loosening. This is an ideal fitness companion that can handle your workouts and will go for as long as you want to. Double duty Olytop Premium Nylon with Leather Bands $16 at Amazon Having trouble deciding on a material for your band? Why not double up with these premium nylon bands with leather? It's waterproof, wear-resistant, and highly durable, so you can count on it to be tough. It will fit both small and large wrists ranging from 5.9"-8.1". The solid stainless steel buckle keeps it secure.

Best TicWatch Pro replacement straps Which should you buy?

This might go without saying, but the best TicWatch Pro replacement straps are the ones that will look good, allow your wrist to breathe, and are easy to attach. This is exactly why we recommend the Mobvoi Genuine Leather Watch Band as the best overall option. The combination of two preferred materials, leather, and silicone, gives you the best of both worlds. Not to mention that it's also compatible with other TicWatch models.

However, if you're looking for a more fashionable alternative, then we have two other bands in mind. Go with the OTOPO Genuine Leather Band for a true leather band that's suitable for all occasions. Then there's the Koreda Stainless Steel + Mesh Loop Bands if you want to get fancy. You also get two for the price of one, which is an amazing deal. If fitness is the name of your game, any of the silicone or nylon bands are solid choices.

The good news is that the new TicWatch Pro 3 is also compatible with 22 mm interchangeable bands, which means you can use any of these bands if you eventually decide to upgrade to the new model.