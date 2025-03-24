The TicWatch Atlas is an absolute beast in the battery department thanks to the FSNT display, and the Atlas is almost perfect for those who like larger wearables. However, it's rather unfortunate that we have no idea whether Wear OS 5 will ever arrive. Combine that with the lack of Google Assistant, and the Atlas doesn't leave us with the same feeling as previous iterations. Not to mention that besides a few tweaks, there really aren't that many differences between the Atlas and the two preceding smartwatches.

If there's one thing that's clear, it's that Mobvoi isn't ready to give up on releasing new Wear OS smartwatches. This is definitely a good thing, considering that it's really the only alternative to Google and Samsung.

Earlier in 2024, we saw the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro released, and now, the TicWatch Atlas is here. Mobvoi must feel like it struck gold with the design of the TicWatch Pro 5, as the company has basically released three smartwatches that are almost identical, including the TicWatch Atlas.

Despite the name change, is the Atlas really all that different from the Enduro? Or is Mobvoi just trying to release something new for the sake of it?

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas: Price and availability

Mobvoi announced the TicWatch Atlas in October 2024, arriving almost six months after the Pro 5 Enduro. It's still only available in one size, but there you can choose either the Black or Silver color way. The Atlas is priced at $349. It's currently available from Mobvoi directly, Amazon, and a few other online retailers.

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas: What I like

On paper, there's really not much to write home about when it comes to what the TicWatch Atlas has to offer compared to the Enduro. In fact, the specs are identical, with the only difference being in the markings on the bezel surrounding the screen.

You might be wondering why I would include this in this section, and it's simply because Mobvoi's taken a "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach. Currently, the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 is still the "newest" wearable SoC from Qualcomm. So I can't really give Mobvoi grief here, as it's not like the company has the capital and infrastructure to develop its own chip.

Plus, I have yet to deal with anything like stutters or slowdowns whenever I interact with the watch itself. Everything that the Atlas offers, just works, so I just really haven't found much to complain about.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas Display 1.43″ 466 × 466 OLED w/ Ultra low-power Display Watch Case Stainless Steel, 7000-series Aluminum and High-strength Nylon with Fiberglass Screen Sapphire Crystal Band Size 24mm Dimensions 52.2 x 47.8 x 12.05mm Weight 47.2 grams Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 Memory 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 628mAh; 90-hour estimate OS/UI Wear OS 4 Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor, Barometer, Compass Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Durability 5ATM / Open Water Swim / MIL-STD-810H

It also helps that the Atlas continues Mobvoi's reign as the "battery champ" for wearables. Well, at least those that don't cost more than $500. I love being able to have a smartwatch that lasts for two to three days at a minimum but usually lasts even longer.

As I've said in my previous TicWatch reviews, I'm a big fan of the size, even if it isn't for everyone. Thankfully, for me, at least, that trend continues with the Atlas, as the watch just rests nicely on my wrist. Although I do have to point out that I wish there were more 24mm bands to choose from, that's not Mobvoi's fault.

This is all made possible by Mobvoi's dual-screen display, combining a 1.43-inch OLED screen with an Ultra low-power display. Just like previous iterations, this secondary screen basically operates as the "always-on display" but shows more information than just the time, date, and battery life.

You'll also find all of the "normal" stuff at your disposal, such as sleep tracking, a variety of workouts, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. There's even a new "Heat Map" feature, which Mobvoi says will keep track of "where you're most active" during a game. It's an interesting addition, but it isn't something that I actually tried because I don't play sports anymore unless you count the "run to keep my son from falling and bumping his head" game.

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas: What I don't like

On the one hand, I want to give Mobvoi some kudos for releasing the TicWatch Atlas with Wear OS 4. And while I want to give the company grief about the lack of Wear OS 5, it's tough to do so when Google itself is dealing with rollout struggles for older hardware.

But there's one thing missing, literally one thing, that's making me go right back to the Pixel Watch 3 as soon as I'm done with this review — Google Assistant/Gemini. I don't care (all that much) that Wear OS 5 isn't available yet, partially because I've just accepted the fact that it'll probably be another year before it comes to the Pro 5, Enduro, or Atlas.

It's great being able to download and install apps from the Play Store while enjoying them on the Atlas's big OLED screen. But that fun starts to fade away when you expect (or at least hope) that the basic functions of similar smartwatches are just not there.

Searching for Assistant in the Play Store on the Atlas pulls up a bunch of results that don't matter. And while I've read about a few workarounds, I haven't tried them simply because I shouldn't have to. So, as much as I have truly enjoyed what Mobvoi has done over the past couple of years, I just can't get over this hurdle.

Something else that I've started to notice is that my wrist will vibrate. I'll look at the watch, and there's nothing. Nothing on my phone, nothing hidden in the notification tray, just nothing.

It seems that this might not actually be a problem with the Atlas specifically, as Galaxy Watch 7 owners have reported similar issues. Since Samsung's latest wearable uses Wear OS 5, it's not like we can point to Wear OS 4 as the source of the problems.

Another gripe that I have is that I don't fully understand Mobvoi's wearable strategy. Going from the Pro 5 to the Pro 5 Enduro made sense, as the latter was just an iteration of the original. But here's the thing: the Atlas is just an iteration of the Enduro.

For some reason, Mobvoi opted to start an entirely "new" lineup of smartwatches with the Atlas despite only including very minor and subtle changes. While I'm not advocating for some type of drastic redesign, I think Mobvoi might have been better suited to go with the "TicWatch Pro 5 Atlas" instead. Or even use a different word, reserving "Atlas" for a different lineup.

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas: Competition

This would have been the year for the Atlas to really compete with the Galaxy Watch Classic. However, Samsung opted to ditch that version entirely this year, opting instead to go with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. So when it comes to price, the Atlas is more of a competitor to the Watch 7, seeing as it's just $50 more.

That being said, Samsung's latest wearable wins out thanks to having Wear OS 5 out of the box, along with the ability to actually use Google Assistant. Plus, since Samsung uses smaller band sizes, you have many more options to choose from if you want to swap out the included band for something else.

The Pixel Watch 3 is another viable competitor, although neither of Samsung's or Google's offers are going to be quite as durable as the Atlas. For the first time, Google offers two different sizes with the Watch 3, solving one of my big annoyances with the Pixel Watch and Watch 2.

Although Google is dealing with issues surrounding the Wear OS 5 update for its first two smartwatches, that's not the case with the Watch 3. Even still, you get to enjoy all of the luxuries that Wear OS has to offer, without worrying about making any sacrifices.

Lastly, the OnePlus Watch 3 seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge the Atlas for the title of "Battery King." The Watch 3 is rated for up to six days on a single charge, which can be stretched to seven if you turn off AOD and sleep tracking. But it also has the added benefit of super-fast charging, with a 20-minute charge adding "about 75% to the battery, and another 20 minutes will bring it to a full charge."

That's not to say the Watch 3 is perfect. Those in North America can't use the built-in ECG, and like the Atlas, it lacks LTE connectivity and is only available in one size. But along with being less expensive, OnePlus has already committed to two software updates and quarterly security patches.

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You want the best battery life in a Wear OS smartwatch.

You want a rugged smartwatch for under $400.

You don't care about having the latest version of Wear OS.

You shouldn't buy this if...

You want to be able to use Google Assistant.

You already own the TicWatch Pro 5 or Pro 5 Enduro.

You're on a budget.

Maybe it's because I've already used and reviewed both the TicWatch Pro 5 and Pro 5 Enduro, but I just haven't found a reason to be super excited about the Atlas. There are very few differences between the Atlas and the Enduro, with the exception of the slight design changes to the case. With that in mind, if you already have the Enduro or even the Pro 5, you're probably better off just waiting to see what the next Mobvoi release brings.

I'm even having a difficult time recommending the Atlas even if you don't have the Pro 5 or the Enduro, simply because the Enduro has been discounted to $279. But unless you really like the differences in the casing, save yourself a few bucks and get the Enduro.

Hopefully, Qualcomm will release a new wearable chip, giving Mobvoi the opportunity to go back to the drawing board. Heck, if it could re-release the Atlas with a new chip and Wear OS 5, I'd be happy. Well, as long as it meant that I could finally use Google Assistant.