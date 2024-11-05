You're not crazy, other Galaxy Watch 7 users report ghost vibrations

What you need to know

Galaxy Watch 7 users have reported "ghost notifications" on their devices.

Some users blame the Google Maps "mirroring" feature while others claim the Samsung Health Platform, sensors, and activity permissions are the problem.

Users reported that restarting the device or enacting a full system wipe did not help the issue.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch has been driving users mad, but only because the device is tricking folks with fake alerts.

These fake or otherwise "phantom notifications" have been ongoing for the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Watch 7 as users continue to report it on Samsung's forums (via 9to5Google). The original poster stated that their Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra has delivered "vibrations for no apparent reason." The device reportedly shakes once, stops, and then throws in three more vibrations.

A main driver of this issue is that these "notifications" are empty as users report their Watch's display doesn't light up when vibrating. In October, several more users reported the same issues — alongside some battery-draining issues.

One user recounted a potential source of the problem: Google Maps' "mirroring" feature. They've suggested disabling it; however, this doesn't appear to solve the issue for everyone. Another user's report states the vibrations stopped after the device "re-enabled the Health Platform's permissions." The device reportedly re-enabled these permissions "on its own," clearing the issue on one Watch 7.

While it remains unclear what the true culprit is, per one user's report, the problem is so inconsistent that it's causing frustration. Disabling Google Maps mirroring offered no aid nor did a full factory reset. Theories started to point toward the link between the Watch 7 and the Galaxy S24, but this is all speculation without more information from Samsung. Additional speculation wondered if the Samsung Health app was to blame via the Bluetooth connection.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While frustrating, the magnitude of the problem isn't clear. Some users have the issue while others have never had it. Another issue is that it remains fairly inconsistent between devices that have experienced ghost vibrations.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung about these "ghost vibrations" on the Galaxy Watch 7 series. We will update this article when we hear back.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Watch 7 debuted in July and focused on maximizing users' performance. The Ultra model delivers a 1.5-inch AMOLED display on top of a "cushion design." In short, it seems reminiscent of an Apple Watch Ultra. Aside from that, the Galaxy Watch 7 features Samsug's new BioActive Sensor. The company stated that these sensors could provide a more "accurate reading" of your vitals/health data.