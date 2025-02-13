New Galaxy A56 and A36 renders surface indicating an imminent launch

What you need to know

Tipster Evan Blass has shared new renders of Samsung’s upcoming mid-range phones.

The Galaxy A56 and A36 carry similar designs, and Key Island is likely to stay with them again this year.

Both models are expected to launch in the first couple of weeks in March.

Now that Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is in the rear mirror, the company is focusing on its non-flagship devices, which are probably going to launch soon, and new renders of the devices have now surfaced again — thanks to Evan Blass.

In a couple of shared Substack email links, Blass has shared new renders of the upcoming Galaxy A56 and A36 devices, which give us a clear picture of what to expect from Samsung’s next mid-range devices — in terms of design. Per the new renders, both share identical designs featuring squared-off edges and rounded corners.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

They also come with the new Key Island design aesthetic that includes a raised bar on the right pane, which features the handset’s power button and volume rockers. The new design element was first ventured with the predecessor models dubbed Galaxy A55 and A35 and was later carried to budget Galaxy models like the Galaxy A15 and A25 — back in 2023.

Going by last year’s models’ release date, the launch of the Galaxy A56 and A36 should likely be happening in the first week of March, which is a couple of weeks away. According to renders by Blass, the former could be coming in shades of pink, gray, and green, and the latter also in shades of gray, green, and possibly purple.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The latest renders also corroborate the earlier leak from November 2024, wherein we got to see the Galaxy A56 also in the pink shade. The device will have a triple camera array bundled together in a single camera visor, unlike the predecessor, which featured individual three cameras.

Like the recent Galaxy models, we should also be expecting new black camera covers on top of the actual lenses, a notable change, which was also seen in the Galaxy S25 series.

As for the expected specs, very little is known about the Galaxy A56, which is rumored to carry an Exynos 1580 SoC underneath and likely has support for 45W charging for the first time, similar to the flagship series, despite being a mid-range phone.