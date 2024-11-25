Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A56 render leak showcases minimal design changes

What you need to know

Samsung's next higher mid-range phone to sport same design as the predecessor.

The Galaxy A56 will again sport three rear cameras, flat display, Key Island, and probably a new pink shade.

The Galaxy device is also tipped to sport 45W fast charging and with a Exynos 1580 chip underneath.

Samsung might be more than a couple of months away from launching the Galaxy A56 for the masses. However, that doesn’t stop leaks of renders showcasing the device in full.

OnLeaks and Android Headlines have shared the first high-quality renders of the Galaxy A56, the company’s one of the mid-range smartphones for 2025. It should be launched sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Today comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA56 (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/H4dwH89yZA pic.twitter.com/Dz1bJFAjjANovember 25, 2024

The shared CAD-based renders again reveal a familiar design as its predecessor, the Galaxy A55, featuring flat edges and rounded corners. It will have a flat punch-hole display and three rear cameras stacked vertically on the back. A slight difference; however, is that the A55’s rear cameras were placed individually, whereas the placement on the Galaxy A56 appears to be stacked in a single camera module.

The publication also implies Samsung should be borrowing the “Key Island” design elements introduced in Galaxy A55 alongside the budget Galaxy A15 and Galaxy 25 phones from last year, where the power button and volume rockers are a bit raised on the right pane of the device to spot them easily.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines)

While the expected specifications are still unclear, Android Headlines highlights that the device might feature 45W fast charging similar to the flagship Galaxy phones despite the Galaxy A56 being a mid-range phone. According to a recent Chinese certification, the device is also expected to be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC, which was announced in October.

If the launch of the predecessor models is any indication, the Galaxy A56 should be released in March 2025 in markets starting with Europe and likely priced under €500.

On the other hand, Samsung’s other Galaxy A series device, dubbed Galaxy A26, was spotted in the renders—also shared by OnLeaks last week—giving us a good look at the design and some of the expected specifications of the sub-$300 Galaxy phone.