Galaxy A26 leak reveals Samsung's 2025 budget phone

A leak of Samsung’s next budget phone, the Galaxy A26, fully reveals the device's design.

It will sport an Infinity-U display, likely measuring 6.64 inches, and includes notable bezels with a large chin.

The sub-$300 phone is expected to carry a “Key Island” design again and be powered by Exynos 1280 SoC.

As we wait for the next flagship Galaxy S25 series early next year, Samsung has a history of releasing its budget phones towards the end of the year to kick things off. These come under the Galaxy A series, and a new leak reveals what to expect from the Galaxy A26 budget phone.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, has provided CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A26 in conjunction with Android Headlines. The renders showcase the device from all angles, and it largely looks similar to the previous iteration, the Galaxy A25, which comprises a compact form factor. The device is expected to come with a flat display with an old-school water drop notch and flatter sides.

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA26 (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)! 😏On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/5aeKJuYJdp pic.twitter.com/xXnj59lOgVNovember 14, 2024

Since it caters to the budget Android phone segment of Samsung's lineup, it evidently has significant bezels, with a sizable chin at the bottom. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A26 will possibly again feature a “Key Island” — an area where volume rockers and power button protrude a bit from the side frame to make users easily spot them instead of lying them flat on the frame.

The publication also shared other expected specifications, including a 6.64-inch display and the device that will probably measure 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm (9.7mm with the camera bump. One difference we notice is the camera housing, which is now a singular bar placed vertically on one corner of the phone. This is a change from the current design language, which features three individually-placed camera sensors in a row.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines)

The upcoming Galaxy A26 is believed to be powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset and paired with at least 6GB of RAM. The device is also expected to ship out of the box with Android 15-based One UI 7, which could make it one of the first Samsung phones with the update ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch.

If the predecessor’s launch is any indication, we expect the Galaxy A26 and its sibling, the Galaxy A16, to launch sometime in December. The Galaxy A25 was priced at around $299, and the successor is believed to fall in the same price segment.