Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025: Budget battle

The Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025 comparison gives you the information you need to choose the phone that best suits your tech needs. Both Samsung and Motorola released their phones in 2025 are under $400, but differ in specs.

They may not be among the best Android phones on the market, but both have solid budget-level features for budget-conscious buyers. One phone is slightly more expensive than the other, but it makes up for it with stronger hardware. Which phone is your next value smartphone?

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025: Design

(Image credit: Motorola)

Let's start with a similarity, such as their cameras on the same upper left side. The Moto G 2025 has a more square look since it only has two cameras, unlike Samsung's more vertical camera look, thanks to the triple camera setup.

Both phones have the same-sized display and share a plastic build that helps reduce weight and manufacturing costs. However, Motorola gives its phone a more refined touch with a vegan leather back. In his review, Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich said that he loved holding the phone because of the vegan leather back and noted the phone felt lighter than its actual weight. Rounded corners on both phones also make them more comfortable to hold.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025 analysis also reveals that both phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick access to the phone.

When it comes to differences, the Moto G 2025 is slightly thicker, measuring 167 x 76.3 x 8.2mm thick, compared to the Samsung Galaxy A26, which measures 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm.

Samsung also wins in durability, offering a reinforced layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the Moto G 2025 uses the older Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Another win for Samsung is the IP67 rating, which makes the phone dust-tight and submersible in up to one meter of fresh water. The Moto G 2025, in contrast, is only water-repellent.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025: Hardware

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of hardware and specs, both phones share a huge 5,000mAh battery, USB Type-C 2.0, a microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both phones share the same 6.7-inch display but differ in the type of technology used. The Moto G 2025 has an IPS LCD 120Hz display, while the Samsung Galaxy A26 has a Super AMOLED 120Hz panel, offering deeper blacks and vibrant colors.

When it comes to screen resolution, Samsung takes the lead with a sharper Full HD+ 2400 x 1080, while the Moto G 2025 settles for a lower HD+ 1600 x 720 resolution. This means the Galaxy A26 will give you a crisper look when watching videos, reading text, or browsing, thanks to its 385 ppi pixel density, compared to Moto's 262 ppi.

Even with a few similarities, the phones have their differences. The Moto G 2025 has a less powerful Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, while the Galaxy A26 has a more powerful Exynos 1380 chipset. There is also a difference in the charging speeds, with the Moto G 2025 having a better 30W wired and the Galaxy A26 falling behind with a 25W.

The camera specs are also different. Samsung offers the Galaxy A26 a 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro, giving you more flexibility for group and landscape shots. The Moto G 2025, on the other hand, has a 50MP wide, and a 2MP macro, lacking an ultrawide camera, thus limiting your shooting options.

Samsung offers more storage options, letting you choose between 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB options. On the other hand, Motorola only offers 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Moto G 2025 uses a near-stock OS and Android 15 out of the box. Motorola gives this model two years of major Android upgrades and three security updates. While that’s an improvement over previous Motorola phones, it falls short of Samsung’s commitment to six years of software and security support. However, Motorola stands out by delivering a near-stock experience with minimal pre-installed apps, making the interface feel more customizable and lighter, which is ideal for users who prefer simplicity.

The Samsung Galaxy A26, on the other hand, runs One UI 7 based on Android 15. This software offers new visuals, such as updated widgets and icons, split Quick Settings, smoother animations, and a Notification Pane.

With the update, you also enjoy a flashy new animation when you charge your Samsung phone and helpful gestures for adjusting brightness. Samsung also added a dedicated panel and useful gestures for turning on Dark mode. There are also camera updates making it easier to access modes in one-handed use.

The Moto G 2025 may not offer the features or refined design of Samsung’s One UI, but its near-stock Android approach has advantages. With fewer pre-installed apps, the interface feels lighter, more customizable, and easier to navigate.

Ultimately, it all comes down to whether you prefer Motorola’s clean, minimal approach or Samsung’s more feature-rich experience and additional years of updates.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025: Which is better?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both phones come with Android 15 and feature similarly-sized displays, but they differ in several important ways. The Galaxy A26 offers better water resistance with an IP67 rating, making it more likely to survive accidental splashes or spills.

The Galaxy A26 also has a more powerful processor for smoother multitasking and an ultrawide camera for landscape and group pictures. Samsung provides six years of software and security updates on the software front, while Motorola offers two years of software and three years of security updates.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A26 vs. Moto G 2025 standoff has clarified that Samsung has better specs in various areas and longer-lasting software support, making it a more tempting offer. It boasts better value overall and is designed to last longer than the Motorola phone.

Samsung Galaxy A26 The one with more updates The Galaxy A26 could seem like a more tempting option with its six years of software and security updates. It also has a crispier 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a more powerful processor and an IP67 rating that'll protect your phone if you get caught in the rain.