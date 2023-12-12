Galaxy A15 and A25 go official with 'Key Island,' powered by MediaTek and Exynos chips

What you need to know

Samsung unveils two budget Galaxy A series phones in Vietnam.

The Galaxy A25 and A25 come with a "Key Island" design with a raised frame.

The duo includes AMOLED screens, a 50MP primary camera, and four years of OS upgrades.

Samsung is ending 2023 with some new Galaxy A series phones, which have just launched in Vietnam. The models in the lot comprise the Galaxy A15 (LTE and 5G) and the Galaxy A25 5G models. Despite being budget phones, they come in notable features and vibrant colorways.

The duo features identical designs, and on the right side, they come with a raised frame that houses volume rockers and fingerprint sensors for authentication, which Samsung is calling a "Key Island" design. On the front, both models sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The Galaxy A15 models have a 90Hz refresh rate panel, and the Galaxy A25 has a higher 120Hz refresh rate screen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A15 LTE equips a MediaTek Helio G99 processor; the 5G model, on the other hand, comes with a Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC, and the Galaxy A25 has an Exynos 1280 chipset underneath.

The storage options on the Galaxy A15 models include 8GB of RAM and up to 25GB of onboard storage. These models also support external memory for up to 1TB. The Galaxy A25 settles with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. All three models come with 5000mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging.

The other similarities among these devices include the same primary 50MP sensor, 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy A15 devices have a 5MP super wide-angle camera, whereas the Galaxy A25 has a bigger 8MP sensor.

(Image credit: Sasmung)

The trio of devices ships with One UI 6 (Android 14) out of the box, and Samsung is promising at least four years of OS upgrades back with five years of security upgrades, which is commendable for budget phones as affordable as these.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 will go on sale starting December 16 in Vietnam. The attractive colorways include Personality Yellow, Fantasy Blue, Optimistic Blue, and Ban Linh Black for both models. The LTE Galaxy A15 starts at VND 4,990,000 (~$206), and the 5G variant starts at VND 6,290,000 (~$260). The Galaxy A25 5G retails at VND 6,590,000 (~$272).

With these phones out of the way, we are still anticipating an early launch for the Galaxy S24, which could be the company's first launch after the new year.