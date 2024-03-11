The Galaxy A55 and A35 are official with a security feature not found on older models

What you need to know

Samsung has officially introduced two fresh mid-range phones, the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, featuring sleek designs, upgraded security, and improved cameras.

The Galaxy A35 5G shares a design with the A55 5G but opts for a plastic mid-frame instead of metal.

Both phones boast robust security with Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-based security feature, making its debut in Samsung's mid-range lineup.

The mid-rangers feature photography tricks inspired by flagship Galaxy cameras and a display with Vision Booster for enhanced visibility outdoors.

Samsung has formally introduced two fresh mid-range phones today, namely the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, rocking sleek designs, upgraded security, and improved cameras.

The Galaxy A35 5G boasts a design like the Galaxy A55 5G, but it switches up the metallic mid-frame for a plastic one. There are notable similarities between this year's Galaxy A models and the previous Galaxy A54.

But the game-changer is the Key Island, which is a new bump on the right side of the device, hosting both the power and volume buttons. Plus, for the first time in the Galaxy A55, that side rail is made of metal.

Both phones pack a serious security punch with features like Samsung's Knox Vault. Samsung says it's the first time this technology makes its way into Samsung's mid-range lineup. The hardware-based security powerhouse shields sensitive data on Galaxy smartphones. Premiering with the Galaxy S21 series two years ago, it's been a staple on subsequent flagship models ever since.

Samsung is also pushing the Auto Blocker system for the fresh Galaxy A series after it was introduced in a One UI update last fall. It's an optional system that nixes sideloading of apps and unauthorized USB access. It also scans for malware, though this capability isn't live on U.S. carrier models at the moment.

Alongside Knox Vault and Auto Blocker, these mid-rangers step up their game with photography tricks inspired by the flagship Galaxy cameras. Plus, there's a killer display that adapts to your surroundings with Vision Booster, making your screen pop, especially outdoors in the blazing sun.

Speaking of screens, these two devices are practically twins, sporting 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays with punch-hole camera cutouts. Both screens boast up to 120Hz refresh rates, but the Galaxy A55 takes it up a notch with an adaptive refresh rate.

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 also share the same 5,000mAh batteries and the added perk of 25W charging support.

What are the differences?

Now, here's where they mix it up. The Galaxy A55, being the higher-end model, rocks superior cameras. We're talking a 50MP main camera, a solid 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. The 32MP front-facing camera also promises top-notch selfies.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 has a 50MP main camera, but the supporting shooters are a tad less flashy—an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro lens. And for selfies, it comes with a 13MP front-facing camera.

When it comes to memory and storage, the Galaxy A55 starts off strong with 8GB of RAM in the base model, offering either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There's a second 256GB variant that cranks up the RAM to 12GB. On the flip side, the Galaxy A35 kicks off with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in its base model.

Samsung hasn't disclosed the chipsets driving the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. However, a few leaks spilled the beans before the launch, suggesting an Exynos 1480 for the A55 and an Exynos 1380 for the A35.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

Straight out of the box, the A55 and A35 run One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. Both phones are in for the long haul, scoring four years of major Android updates and five years of security patches. While not matching the Galaxy S24 series' seven-year update promise, it's still ample time to savor all the new features coming your way.

Markets are in suspense as Samsung keeps the release date under wraps for these two. Over in Europe, the Galaxy A35 starts at €379 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version, as per SamMobile. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A55 starts at €479, snagging you the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Both models come in four vibrant colors: Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Navy.