Amazon knocks 17% OFF the Oura Ring Gen 3, bringing this smart ring to its lowest price ever

Many smart ring deals have hit the market over the past few years of the product category's existence, and Oura's last-gen ring has been a top-seller among them. For those who don't mind going last-gen, Amazon has knocked 17% off the Oura Ring 3's price (Heritage edition), marking $50 off the normal purchase price and bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

While Oura launched the Ring Gen 4 last year, the Ring 3 has held a place at the front of the industry for years, offering a solid smart ring even by modern standards. With this deal, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is just $250, while the Gen 4 retails at $500, so it's definitely worth thinking about whether you need the newest model or not.

Oura Ring Gen 3: $299.00 $249 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon has cut 17% off the price of the last-gen Oura Ring, a smart ring that features many of the health tracking features that users love. From its long battery life to the ring's two different styles, the Gen 3 Oura Ring is almost as good as its successor, especially for those who are new to the smart ring world.

✅Recommended if: you want a smart ring with up to a weeks' worth of battery life; you want the basic features that come with most smart rings, such as heart rate monitoring and variability, SpO2, and temperature tracking.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to go with the latest generation, the Oura Ring 4; you want something that pairs reliable automatic activity detection (AAD) with heart rate data; you need something with Find My Ring for Android.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 is a great last-generation smart ring, offering a range of health features from temperature monitoring, heart rate tracking and activity detection, SpO2, and more. It also boasts about a weeks' worth of battery, and easy app compatibility that actually makes it pretty fun to use.

It is also worth considering that the Oura Ring 4 is our pick for the best smart ring overall, though the Gen 3 is not far behind. Both include great app support, though some of the main differences between the Oura Ring 3 and 4 primarily include the next-gen ring's updated sensors for even better health monitoring, and the addition of automatic activity detection (AAD) for heart rate data.

If those aren't dealbreakers, however, it's worth considering the extra $50 off to go last-gen—especially if you're a casual smart ring user.