Samsung patent suggests its next Galaxy Ring could resize itself to your finger

A report states Samsung recently published a patent in South Korea for a Galaxy Ring with a "resizing structure."

The ring would contain a flexible, elastic internal band of segments that expand via pressure from a user's body for a better fit.

The patent was originally published in December 2023; however, it recently resurfaced again in South Korea.

A Samsung patent was discovered, suggesting the company could implement a major change in its second-gen Galaxy Ring.

According to a report by Galaxy Club (Dutch), the Korean OEM has filed a patent for a "resizing structure" design. The patent was reportedly discovered in South Korea's KIPRIS database. From the application, it seems Samsung is prototyping a Galaxy Ring design that can reshape itself to fit any consumer's finger by using a stretchable inner ring.

While this patent was recently discovered, the publication states Samsung filed the original designs in December 2023. In Korea's KIPRIS database, Samsung states in its abstract that such a Galaxy Ring is "pressurized in its first part of the body." This inner ring is said to be elastic and "transformable," depending on the user's body. The patent adds that the elastic inside is guided by a "supporting member" for resizing purposes.

Elsewhere, the patent's design shows an inside portion that is split into "multiple sections." The post adds that Samsung's Korean patent shows multiple Galaxy Rings with varying numbers of internal segments. The company has reportedly filed this resizing structure patent for rings with three, four, and eight internal segments.

The patent doesn't strictly say this; however, the publication theorizes that the more internal segments the Galaxy Ring contains, the tighter it may feel on your finger.

Another aspect to consider is that this stretchy structure could be softer, creating a more comfortable Galaxy Ring than the first-gen. The flexible inner ring may also let consumers switch their device to another finger if they prefer. The patent details that the inner, resizing layer will press against the outer ring that seemingly remains a static size.

Of course, this is likely done to ensure the device can still read your vitals accurately for data collection and display.

It's unclear when we'll see this type of Galaxy Ring debut. However, considering Samsung originally filed this patent in 2023 and republished it in October 2024, perhaps there's hope.

When Samsung launched the original Galaxy Ring in U.S. ring sizes ranging from 5 to 13. As Galaxy Club also notes, a more flexible, restructuring device could reduce the need for multiple device sizes.

There's very little information about a potential Galaxy Ring 2, but that's not stopping us from dreaming. One of the downsides of the original Galaxy Ring is its limited fitness tracking capabilities. Simply put, the device had a polling rate issue as it only records heart rate data once every ten minutes — in the interest of saving power. It creates an inconsistent workout experience that might turn down those looking for a serious fitness-tracking ring.

If this design moves ahead, hopefully, Samsung will introduce a more fitness-data-conscious Galaxy Ring. But we're likely far away from seeing a next-gen ring as the O.G. just launched this summer.