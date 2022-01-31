T-Mobile put a stake in the ground as the first telecom to commit to going all in on renewable energy by the end of 2021, and now we're the first to hit this milestone years ahead of others. This was no easy task, but we set a goal and we achieved it. Today, thanks to amazing efforts from a team who was unwavering in our commitment to reduce our impact on the planet, the Un-carrier is powering America's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network with 100% clean electricity.

T-Mobile has made good on its 2018 commitment to reach 100% renewable energy becoming the first U.S. carrier to do so. T-Mobile announced that it had reached its RE100 goal through a strategy that included eight virtual power agreements, 19 retail agreements, one Green Direct program, and unbundled Renewable Energy Certificates. Rather than directly connecting all of its equipment to a renewable source, this has allowed T-Mobile to invest in enough wind and solar projects to account for all used energy.

T-Mobile is supporting solar and wind projects across the country bringing benefits to communities with clean energy as well as creating jobs in the area. T-Mobile also notes that the carrier supports 37 community solar projects which support greening local grids providing more than 2.1 million MWh over 25 years in Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon.

This is also in addition to upgrades to many of T-Mobile's locations, including retail stores, data centers, and cell sites. Retail stores have been switched to smart thermostats and Energy Stay certified LED lighting. There have also been upgrades to data centers with upgrades to the mechanical and electrical systems, and cell sites have received optimized air management to keep equipment cool.

T-Mobile notes that it's not done with plans to add more renewable energy projects to match future usages and explore onsite solar infrastructure. T-Mobile also says that it plans to share new commitments for decarbonization later in the year.

T-Mobile isn't the only company working towards a more sustainable future with phones like the Fairphone 4 lasting longer than others thanks to a long support life and easily replaced parts. It's also possible to use phones for longer such as the Google Pixel 6, with three years of updates guaranteed and Android security working to keep your data safe. Of course, this phone works with the best cell phone plans, including the newest mid-band 5G coverage being built by carriers.