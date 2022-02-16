T-Mobile has expanded its home internet coverage to 5 million more homes across cities and towns in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. This has allowed T-Mobile to reach 30 million homes covered across the country leveraging its 5G coverage to deliver high-speed home internet with unlimited data. This gives underserved customers a new option for internet beyond satellite providers and limited hotspot options.

With 62 new cities covered, T-Mobile is working to provide customers another option for internet service in many markets where there has only been one choice. T-Mobile is also able to cover those that previously had no high-speed internet option at all. The carrier points out Greensburg, IN and Morgantown, KY as two cities it covers with this update where more than 25% of residents have no access to high-speed internet.

Executive vice president of emerging products at T-Mobile, Dow Draper said:

Today, we shared that we're bringing more choice and competition to the broadband industry. Families in these communities deserve access to fast, reliable home internet, and we're delivering just that with the power of our leading 5G network. People are fed up with having limited access and no competition. We're expanding access in areas that desperately need another choice.

T-Mobile now offers 5G home internet in these cities and towns in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Indiana Angola Auburn Bloomington Bluffton Columbus Crawfordsville Elkhart-Goshen Fort Wayne Frankfort Greensburg Huntington Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson Kendallville Kokomo Lafayette-West Lafayette Logansport Marion Michigan City-La Porte Muncie New Castle Richmond South Bend-Mishawaka

Kentucky Bardstown Bowling Green Campbellsville Danville Elizabethtown-Fort Knox Frankfort Glasgow Lexington-Fayette Louisville/Jefferson County Madisonville Mayfield Middlesborough Murray Owensboro Richmond-Berea Somerset

Ohio Akron Athens Cambridge Canton-Massillon Chillicothe Cincinnati Cleveland-Elyria Columbus Coshocton Dayton-Kettering Fremont Jackson Lima Mansfield Marietta Salem Sidney Springfield Steubenville Toledo Washington Court House Wooster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman Zanesville



T-Mobile Home Internet costs $50 per month and comes with everything you need to get started including a Wi-Fi 6 gateway. Not only that, T-Mobile doesn't tack on additional regulatory fees and there's no contract to worry about so if the service doesn't work out for you, you're not stuck with it. If you've already upgraded your router to one of the best WI-Fi 6 routers or best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, T-Mobile allows you to connect your router to its 5G gateway.

If you want to bundle in TV service with your internet, YouTube TV is available for $55 per month with 65+ channels. Finally, small business plans are available if you're looking for a way to upgrade your business's connection.