What you need to know
- T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is available for 5 million homes in 62 cities, in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio with its latest service expansion.
- T-Mobile points out Greensburg, IN and Morgantown, KY as two cities it's covering with this update that have more than 25% of residents without access to high-speed internet.
- T-Mobile Home Internet costs $50 per month with no added taxes or fees, free equipment, and unlimited data.
T-Mobile has expanded its home internet coverage to 5 million more homes across cities and towns in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. This has allowed T-Mobile to reach 30 million homes covered across the country leveraging its 5G coverage to deliver high-speed home internet with unlimited data. This gives underserved customers a new option for internet beyond satellite providers and limited hotspot options.
With 62 new cities covered, T-Mobile is working to provide customers another option for internet service in many markets where there has only been one choice. T-Mobile is also able to cover those that previously had no high-speed internet option at all. The carrier points out Greensburg, IN and Morgantown, KY as two cities it covers with this update where more than 25% of residents have no access to high-speed internet.
Executive vice president of emerging products at T-Mobile, Dow Draper said:
Today, we shared that we're bringing more choice and competition to the broadband industry. Families in these communities deserve access to fast, reliable home internet, and we're delivering just that with the power of our leading 5G network. People are fed up with having limited access and no competition. We're expanding access in areas that desperately need another choice.
T-Mobile now offers 5G home internet in these cities and towns in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.
- Indiana
- Angola
- Auburn
- Bloomington
- Bluffton
- Columbus
- Crawfordsville
- Elkhart-Goshen
- Fort Wayne
- Frankfort
- Greensburg
- Huntington
- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Kendallville
- Kokomo
- Lafayette-West Lafayette
- Logansport
- Marion
- Michigan City-La Porte
- Muncie
- New Castle
- Richmond
- South Bend-Mishawaka
- Kentucky
- Bardstown
- Bowling Green
- Campbellsville
- Danville
- Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
- Frankfort
- Glasgow
- Lexington-Fayette
- Louisville/Jefferson County
- Madisonville
- Mayfield
- Middlesborough
- Murray
- Owensboro
- Richmond-Berea
- Somerset
- Ohio
- Akron
- Athens
- Cambridge
- Canton-Massillon
- Chillicothe
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland-Elyria
- Columbus
- Coshocton
- Dayton-Kettering
- Fremont
- Jackson
- Lima
- Mansfield
- Marietta
- Salem
- Sidney
- Springfield
- Steubenville
- Toledo
- Washington Court House
- Wooster
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman
- Zanesville
T-Mobile Home Internet costs $50 per month and comes with everything you need to get started including a Wi-Fi 6 gateway. Not only that, T-Mobile doesn't tack on additional regulatory fees and there's no contract to worry about so if the service doesn't work out for you, you're not stuck with it. If you've already upgraded your router to one of the best WI-Fi 6 routers or best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, T-Mobile allows you to connect your router to its 5G gateway.
If you want to bundle in TV service with your internet, YouTube TV is available for $55 per month with 65+ channels. Finally, small business plans are available if you're looking for a way to upgrade your business's connection.
