Satechi's Qi2 charging stands are perfect for the iPhone 16 (and your Android phone)

I have dozens of products that need charging at any given time, and I usually prefer charging all my phones and accessories via charging stations. UGREEN's Nexode 200W has been reliable in this regard over the last two years, and recently, I started using the brand's Nexode 300W charging station.

But when it comes to charging my daily driver phones, I'm starting to rely on wireless charging stands more and more. It's just convenient to use a wireless charger, and while the downside is that you don't get much in the way of speeds — they don't exceed 15W — that's more than adequate when using iPhones and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

I used UGREEN's Nexode 100W MagSafe charging stand in the past, but I switched over to Satechi's offerings earlier in the year, and they've been phenomenal. Satechi makes some of the best charging accessories and hubs, and I use the brand's products throughout the house.

When Satechi announced it was coming out with Qi2 chargers, I was obviously interested. There are two products in the series — a 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand that can be used to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and earbuds at the same time, and a 2-in-1 stand that charges the iPhone and earbuds.

Both charging stands are made out of metal, and they do a great job powering up all of my Apple products. The rubber feet at the bottom ensure the stands don't move around on a desk, and the build quality is easily the best of any charging stand I used up to this point.

What I like the most about either charger is that they're ideal for travel; they fold down flat, and that makes them easy to carry on the road. While I haven't gotten back to traveling just yet, the 3-in-1 charging stand combined with the Nexode Pro 160W GaN charger would be the ideal combination to use on the go.

The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand in particular is great; it comes with a bundled 45W charger with travel plugs for the EU and U.K., and it charges my iPhone 16 Pro Max at 15W alongside my smartwatch.

Obviously, the ability to charge my Apple Watch along with my phone is a big deal; I usually have to lug a cable around just for the smartwatch, and not having to do that is a relief. While I don't wear earbuds regularly — my go-to choice is the Audeze MM-500 — I used the stand to charge earbuds I'm testing, and there were no issues in this area.

Like other charging stands, you can use StandBy Mode on the iPhone 16 to view the clock while the device is charging, or set up a digital photo frame. Both stands charged my iPhone 16 Pro Max at 15W, and there were no issues with overheating.

The Qi2 standard is interesting because it uses 15W as standard, and all chargers need to have magnets to ensure a strong seal with phones. While Satechi's wireless charging stands are aimed for use with iPhones, I routinely charge my Pixel 9 Pro XL with it, and it does just as good a job, albeit limited to 12W as Google doesn't offer Qi2 on its devices.

I use Thinborne's excellent case with my Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the case has built-in magnets that create a good seal with Satechi's charging stand. You'll ideally need to use a case with your Android phone; all the devices I tested without a MagSafe case just slid down the stand and weren't able to secure a connection.

On that note, Android devices still don't have Qi2 yet — that should change in 2025 — and we should see additional products in this category once the likes of Samsung and Chinese manufacturers integrate the standard.

The 3-in-1 charging station is available for $129, with the 2-in-1 option going for $79. Of the two, I'd recommend getting the 3-in-1 option; the Apple Watch charging puck is a big differentiator, and it's just convenient to charge three devices at once. If you don't use the Apple Watch and just want a charging stand instead, the 2-in-1 option is a good value.

Satechi didn't leave anything out here, and if you need a reliable Qi2 wireless charging stand, these should be at the top of your list.