This clever Anker car charger has a retractable cable and it's stupidly powerful

Does Anker ever miss? Apparently it doesn't, because the charging accessories brand has been killing it lately. The brand always has something cool up its sleeves. This time, it's the excellent Anker Nano 75W Car Charger.

Anker has found a neat way to improve the humble car charger. Most car chargers that plug into the auxiliary power outlet are cheap and compact. They usually come with either USB-C or USB-A ports, or sometimes a mix of both. The Nano 75W Car Charger has two Type-C ports, but what's fascinating is that one of the ports has a built-in retractable USB-C cable.

Anker is calling this non-removable cable the InstaCord. It's a standard USB Type-C cable with a flat fettuccine-like shape. The cable pulls out and measures 29.5 inches in length. Once it's out, a second tug makes it roll back into the charger automatically.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The retractable cable leaves only one other port free, but I think that's just fine. This is such a smart way to reduce the clutter of cables in your vehicle. I hate having wires lying around and getting trampled on in the car. Unplugging and replugging them constantly is another hassle. So, having a cable that takes no space whatsoever is an ingenious solution!

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Of all the weird and wonderful cables I've tested, this retractable charging cable is one of the best ones. You might think the non-removable factor would be an issue, but I had zero issues with this while testing the Nano 75W Car Charger.

A car or vehicle doesn't require you to unplug and reuse your cable anywhere else anyway, unlike at home or at your workplace, where you might need your cable to be removable so you can use it elsewhere.

Anker promises at least 10,000 safe retractions with the Type-C InstaCord and over 12,000 swings, so it should last a while. I've used it for about two weeks, and the cable still looks and feels as good as new.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Generally, standard car chargers are rated around 40W to 50W. The Anker Nano 75W Car Charger packs a mightier punch at 75W, so you can fast charge not just phones, tablets, and accessories but also larger mobile devices like laptops and Chromebooks at max speeds on the go.

When both ports are in use at the same time, you get 45W from the retractable InstaCord and 30W from the other USB-C port.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

I do wish the InstaCord was a bit longer than 29.5 inches, though, because depending on the size of your car, the passengers in the backseats may not find it long enough to use comfortably.

Apart from that, the design is impeccable. Who needs more than two ports in a moving vehicle? On top of that, 75W is a lot of power, even when split between two ports.

Everything wraps up nicely once you look at the retail price of the Anker Nano 75W Car Charger. This thing costs only $29.99, which is fabulous considering you basically get a two-for-one deal with this product. Sure, there are cheaper car chargers at Amazon or Walmart, but they don't come with a cable built-in, and neither do they have 75W of power output.

So, if you need a car charger that fits into the auxiliary power outlet of your automobile, stop looking and buy the Anker Nano 75W Car Charger. It's the best car charger available right now.