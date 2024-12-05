Samsung tipped to have smart glasses up its sleeve at Unpacked 2025

What you need to know

Samsung might finally glimpse the long-rumored smart glasses at the Galaxy S25 series launch.

It will likely be a sneak peek of the company’s first AR glasses in mid-January.

The smart glasses will reportedly be based on Samsung’s Extended Reality (XR) platform.

Samsung might be prepping for its Galaxy S25 series launch, which is anticipated to happen in January 2025. While the trio of handsets are expected, a new report reveals that the company might have a smart glasses launch up its sleeve next month.

According to the Korean news outlet Yonhapnews, spotted by tipster Jukanlosreve on X, has indicated that Samsung might be showcasing a sneak peek of its first augmented reality (AR) glasses at the upcoming Galaxy S25 series Unpacked Event. It could be some sort of short video or an image reveal — likely a similar approach from the company where it showcased the Galaxy Ring for the first time during its 2024 Unpacked Event.

The upcoming smart glasses will likely rival the Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. They will be built on Samsung’s Extended Reality (XR) platform, which is also tipped to be demoed at the upcoming Unpacked event. The Korean outlet further shares that the smart glasses will likely weigh 50 grams, coupled with the ability to make payments with the help of AI, gesture, and face recognition features.

While we might see a glimpse of the first smart glasses at the Unpacked event, which may include a prototype, the product is expected to be released sometime in the third quarter of 2025, notes the Korean publication. It is still unclear whether the alleged smart glasses are the ones that were rumored to be co-developed by Google and Qualcomm.

It’s also been a while since we heard about Samsung's smart glasses, which were trademarked at the Intellectual Property Office in the U.K. last year. The product was then trademarked under the “Virtual reality headsets; Augmented reality headsets; Headphones; Smartphones; Smart glasses” categories.

Meanwhile, an alleged prototype was spotted before the launch of Apple Vision Pro. It included micro OLED displays powered by the Exynos 2200 chip and other highlighting features like eye-tracking cameras. However, it was soon scrapped after the Vision Pro’s launch.

Regardless, it is still encouraging to see Samsung still working on its version of smart glasses, which will likely be witnessed first at the Unpacked Event in 2025, which otherwise headlines the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series.