The Chromecast with Google TV is officially no longer available for purchase

What you need to know

Google is done selling the Chromecast with Google TV on the Google Store.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD and Chromecast with Google TV 4K are both listed as "no longer available."

Google planned to let stock of Chromecasts run out for good after announcing the Google TV Streamer last year.

If you want a Chromecast with Google TV, it's time to hunt one down: both the Chromecast with Google TV HD and its 4K counterpart are no longer available for purchase on the Google Store. The $50 and $30 Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongles are being discontinued in favor of the new Google TV Streamer, as the company announced last year. As spotted by 9to5Google, the official Chromecast with Google TV product page on the Google Store says both models are "no longer available" as of Thursday, Feb. 20.

Google announced the Google TV Streamer back in August 2024, and it's a $100 set-top box with Google TV and more features — effectively replacing the Chromecast. At the time, Google said it would still provide support and updates to the Chromecast with Google TV. However, it would only continue to sell the streaming dongle until current stock was exhausted.

It seems as if Google is officially done selling the Chromecast with Google TV, at least through direct channels. It looks like you can still find Chromecast with Google TV HD and Chromecast with Google TV 4K at some third-party retailers, like Walmart, but who knows for how long. Soon, Google will have finished selling Chromecasts for good.

(Image credit: Future)

The device replacing the Chromecast with Google TV, the Google TV Streamer, is a bit controversial. At $100, it's significantly more expensive than the Chromecast with Google TV — priced at $30 (HD) or $50 (4K) — which was appealing to budget buyers.

That's because most smart TVs nowadays match the functionality of a budget streaming stick, per the company. However, the Google TV Streamer also isn't quite as powerful as other set-top boxes, like the old Nvidia Shield. We reviewed the device positively overall, but noted it still fell short in a few key areas.

The Google TV Streamer runs Android 14 for TV, an update that existing Chromecast with Google TV devices haven't received yet. While your Chromecast with Google TV will still get future updates, there won't be any new ones to buy now that Google has officially shuttered the brand.