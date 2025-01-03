Android Central's Best of 2024 Awards: The best phones, smartwatches, tablets, apps, and more

I’ve never been so excited to witness another year go by and so many amazing companies launching so many amazing products.

Android Central takes pride in how much time we spend on our reviews. We do extensive testing, taking note of how companies have performed and, in some cases, underperformed.

But we’re not going to talk about losers; we’re going to talk about winners, and this past week, we showed you how many amazing companies outperformed.

Whether it was Google’s Pixel 9 Pro, the Oura Ring 4, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, or the Meta Quest 3s, as the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central, I can state with all my conviction that this has been an incredible year.

Android Central congratulates all the winners. You all deserve it, and we are very excited about all the devices and services that you will launch in 2025!

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro took the crown as Android Central’s favorite phone of the year, blending innovative features like Gemini AI and Pixel Screenshots with a compact design that still packs triple rear cameras. Its user-friendly AI enhancements and consistent performance kept the team coming back, even as other phones outscored it in specific areas. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 made a triumphant return to relevance with its silky-smooth software, blazing-fast charging, and eye-friendly OLED display, earning it a well-deserved runner-up spot.

The Pixel 9 Pro wasn’t the only standout this year. We also named the best foldable phone, value phone, and most improved Android brand, among other categories. Whether it was the Honor Magic V3’s sleek design and versatile screens, the Pixel 8a’s unbeatable mid-range value, or OnePlus’s resurgence across segments, 2024 offered something exceptional for every Android enthusiast. You can read more about all our top phone picks for the year.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch 3 emerged as our clear pick for the best smartwatch of 2024, delivering a perfect balance of style, functionality, and performance. Its larger display, slimmer bezels, brighter screen, and smoother refresh rate made it a standout upgrade. Google enthusiasts particularly loved its seamless integration with Google Home, making it a centerpiece for connected devices. The watch’s improved running tools and sleek design won over many of us, with several team members switching to it this year.

Beyond the Pixel Watch 3, we also crowned winners in other categories like the best smart ring, wearable, and more. You can read about all our top picks for 2024 and find out what made them stand out.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Meta Quest 3S earns our pick for the best XR headset of 2024, delivering unmatched value at just $299. With upgraded controllers, full-color passthrough vision, and a next-gen Snapdragon chipset, it provides an accessible yet powerful experience for new users and an easy upgrade for Quest 2 owners. Bundled with Batman Arkham Shadow for free, it has sparked a wave of fantastic mixed reality games and set the stage for next-gen VR experiences in 2025. Be sure to read more about the winners of the best devices for smart glasses and games.

Today's best Quest 3S + Batman: Arkham Shadow deals $299 View

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung surprised everyone this year with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, the thinnest 15.6-inch Chromebook ever released. Weighing just 2.58 pounds, it’s remarkably lightweight yet packed with features like a full-size HDMI port and a microSD card slot. Its standout innovation is the new "Quick Insert Key," designed to streamline interactions with Gemini across ChromeOS, enhancing productivity in both Google and third-party apps.

The Galaxy Chromebook Plus set a new standard in design and functionality, earning its spot as the best Chromebook of 2024. While other contenders, like the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, impressed with its versatility and convertible designs, Samsung's offering stole the spotlight. You can explore more about the Chromebook category and our other winners

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Spotify remains our top pick for best music streaming service in 2024, continuing to dominate with 252 million subscribers and 640 million monthly active users. The app's user-friendly interface and innovative features like AI-generated playlists keep users engaged despite the long-awaited Hi-Fi tier still being absent. Spotify’s ability to evolve with new plans and features ensures it stays ahead of the competition. YouTube Music, as the runner-up, continues to improve with tweaks to its UI and AI features, making it a solid contender for those seeking an alternative. Readers can explore the winners in other categories, including Best Video Streaming Service, Best Android App, and more.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Thinborne takes the crown as the best phone case manufacturer of 2024, standing out in a crowded market with its ultra-slim, durable aramid fiber cases. This small Texas-based brand impressively integrates features like MagSafe into its impossibly thin designs, offering both style and functionality without compromising on protection. For those seeking premium craftsmanship and innovation, Thinborne remains unmatched.

In the wireless headphone space, the Sonos Ace debuts as our top pick for 2024, combining the immersive sound quality of Sonos’ home theater ecosystem with portability. These over-ear headphones boast Dolby Atmos support, built-in WiFi for seamless integration with Sonos soundbars, and competitive active noise cancellation. While first-generation limitations like limited app EQ options exist, the Ace's hi-res audio and groundbreaking features signal an exciting step forward. Read about the winners in other categories.