Android Central's Best of 2024: Chromebooks and tablets

We saw some great releases this year and most importantly many sales. I particularly found it interesting that during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there were many people who were clicking on our deals for a Chromebook. Perhaps it really was an upgrade year!



That being said, Samsung outperformed everyone with a double whammy, releasing the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra. Samsung took both slots as Best Chromebook and Tablet of the Year and we congratulate you wholeheartedly!!

But you don't have to hear from me, I think it goes without saying that our resident Chromebook and Tablet expert Andrew Myrick says it all, here's what he has to say.

Best Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Andrew Myrick: Not many of us had Samsung releasing a Chromebook on our "2024 Bingo Cards," yet here we are with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. Considering that it's been about three years since the last Samsung Chromebook was released, this latest offering makes a splash in a few different ways.

For one, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the thinnest 15.6-inch Chromebook that's ever been released. With that, it weighs just 2.58 pounds, making it one of the lighter laptops out there, and not just in the Chromebook category. Not to mention that Samsung still managed to squeeze a bunch of ports into this beast, including a full-size HDMI port and even a microSD Card slot.

Outside of the screen and design, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus was the first Chromebook to be released with the new "Quick Insert Key." This is Google's way of trying to make it easier to use and interact with Gemini in various ways. The best part is that the Quick Insert Key can be used across the entirety of ChromeOS and isn't just limited to Google's own apps.

Runner-up: Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Without naming any names, there was one member of the Android Central staff who voted for something other than the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. So with that, Lenovo's Flex 5i Chromebook Plus makes it onto the podium, but it's not just for the sake of avoiding a Samsung sweep.

The Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a fantastic device in its own right, arguably offering better versatility than the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. In addition to the included AI features and all-day battery life, the Flex 5i also sports a convertible design, complete with a touchscreen display — two things that you won't find on Samsung's latest Chromebook.

Best Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Andrew Myrick: Without burying the lede, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the staff's pick for best tablet of the year. However, it's not quite as clear-cut of a victory compared to years past. Functionally speaking, the Tab S10 Ultra is still probably the closest you'll get to being a true laptop replacement, thanks to its massive 14.6-inch display.

All of the regular bells and whistles are on board, such as the included S Pen in the box, Samsung DeX, and, of course, there's plenty of AI to go around. Samsung even kept the design practically identical to the Tab S9 Ultra, meaning that you don't need to run out and buy a new case if you want to upgrade.

However, this is the first time in years that Samsung's flagship tablet hasn't been powered by a Qualcomm chip. Instead, Samsung opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, which is quite impressive, but the decision does leave us scratching our heads a bit.

Runner-up: OnePlus Pad 2, RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet

As for the runner-up, well, there are actually two. The OnePlus Pad 2 and the RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet tied for second place. Unlike Samsung's offering, both of these tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but take very different approaches.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is more of a refinement over the original OnePlus Pad, with most of the "drastic" changes coming via the software. Released alongside the Pad 2 are the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2. The obvious goal is to offer a portable productivity powerhouse, especially when paired with a OnePlus phone.

When it comes to the RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet, the premise is right in the name. RedMagic is becoming synonymous with gaming, catering to a niche that just wants the fastest and most powerful devices possible. And that's exactly what you get from the Nova Gaming Tablet, at least until the first Snapdragon 8 Elite tablets start to arrive.