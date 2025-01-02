Android Central's Best of 2024: Audio and Accessories

This year there were a lot of great accessories that were released and some incredible headphones. Personally, I finally got to try out the Sonos Ace headphones and they were spectacular! I love Sonos as they continue to innovate and create new things.

A few years ago I got my hands on a Google Nest thermostat and it now lives snugly in my living room. I love it so much and I love that I can control it from my phone. I seriously feel like I need to upgrade to the latest one because it looks absolutely gorgeous as if it's a piece of art.

But along with those two winners, we had many others, notably the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Thinborne, and Google TV Streamer.



Here's what Namerah Saud-Fatmi, Harish Jonnalagadda, Tshaka Armstrong, and Andrew Myrick had to say about the winners.

Best phone case brand: Thinborne

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Namerah Saud Fatmi: Believe it or not, the phone case market is pretty cutthroat. There are literally thousands of brands out there, so it's really hard to single out the diamond in the rough. Thinborne consistently delivers impossibly slim phone covers made of sturdy aramid fiber, winning it the title of the best phone case brand in 2024.

"Borne" out of Texas, each accessory from this all-American brand is made with love by a surprisingly small team dedicated to creating the thinnest phone case in the world. Most slim cases sacrifice durability, but not the ones from Thinborne. What’s even more impressive is that the brand’s latest creations come with MagSafe baked in!

Best wireless headphones: Sonos Ace

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Tshaka Armstrong: There were some notable firsts for wireless headphones in 2024. Chief among them, and the one many consumers probably didn’t see coming, was Sonos’ first pair of wireless over-ear headphones, the Sonos Ace. Imagine it: headphones that tie into one of the best home theater ecosystems, and they may actually sound more personal and immersive than your home theater setup.

That’s just the beginning. With built-in WiFi, the Ace can receive audio handed off from Sonos’ soundbars, with Dolby Atmos support, and they’re also a highly capable pair of Bluetooth headphones, supporting hi-res wireless audio codecs. You also get impressive active noise canceling that rivals industry leaders Sony and Bose. You can also listen to lossless audio files via a wired connection if you choose.

Being first-gen, though, they aren’t without some growing pains. For instance, the headphones can’t connect to all of the speakers in Sonos’ lineup, and their connection is only one way, so no transferring music from your phone/headphones to your Sonos speakers.

Despite any first-gen shortcomings, the team here at Android Central thinks the Sonos Ace are the best wireless headphones of 2024. With the Ace on the market, Sony and Bose’s lack of innovation in this area becomes a glaring omission. Maybe that will change in 2025

Best wireless earbuds: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Tshaka Armstrong: It was an excellent year for Bluetooth earbuds! Whether it was artificial intelligence taking center stage, hi-resolution wireless audio support, or booming bass from open-ear designs, there was something for everyone.

With regard to wireless earbuds, that “something for everyone” was best exemplified in Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2. This iteration of their Buds Pro line was redesigned to fit more people’s ears, which is huge. What isn’t huge is their size. Powered by their in-house Tensor A1 chip, Google managed to make them more comfortable, fit more tech, more battery life, and an acoustic redesign into a smaller package, and that is part of what makes them Android Central’s pick for best wireless earbuds of 2024.

A huge factor in earning that designation is that the only major feature you lose by not having the Pixel Buds Pro 2 connected to a Pixel phone is Spatial Audio with head tracking. That ensures these buds have a bit of something for everyone, no matter who makes your favorite phone.

Three of my favorite aspects of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are:

Impressive spatial audio quality, as I listened to Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix which supports spatial audio for movies.

From sound quality customization via EQ, to real-time hearing wellness monitoring, the Pixel Buds app elevates the Pixel Buds Pro 2 experience.

Native Google Gemini support. It’s in its infancy and as a result definitely has some growing pains but Gemini Live integration with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 was engaging, even if a bit rough around the edges.

Best streaming device: Google TV Streamer

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Harish Jonnalagadda: Most TV streaming boxes aren't worth the bother, but thankfully, the Google TV Streamer is a worthy successor to the mighty Chromecast. The streaming box has an interesting design, plenty of power, and all the codecs you need — it has no issues with HDR videos on YouTube. There's no jitter when navigating the interface; it runs Google TV and lets you install all your streaming services via the Play Store, and it has no trouble streaming high-bitrate content.

In short, it is a terrific streaming solution, and you're getting a good value as these things go.

Runner-up: NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

I still prefer the second-place pick, NVIDIA's Shield TV Pro. It has been around for over five years, but it still has the best overall hardware, and it continues to get regular updates. If you need extras like the ability to connect an external drive or stream games via a service like Moonlight, the Shield TV Pro is still my pick. But if you just need a reliable media streaming solution, the Google TV Streamer can't be beat right now.

Best smart home device: Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Andrew Myrick: With 2024 coming to an end, there's still a feeling that bigger things are on the horizon for smart home devices. That being said, Google's release of the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) was a long time coming. The previous iteration was released back in 2018, and while the 3rd Gen is still an excellent option, it was definitely time for an upgrade.

Google managed to deliver exactly that with the 4th Gen, essentially putting an enlarged Pixel Watch in control of the comfort at home. Along with the larger display and slimmer bezels, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) also brings Matter support to the table, something that is becoming increasingly important.

Runner-up: Tapo 2K Indoor Security Camera

Speaking of Matter, Tapo is one brand that has been making waves, so much so that its lineup of smart security cameras made our list. Do you need a cheap camera to keep an eye on your puppy while you're out and about? The Tapo 2K Indoor Security Camera is just $30. Are you tired of needing to figure out how to open the door for someone while you're in the middle of doing housework? Snag the Tapo Smart Battery Video Doorbell for $80.

Tapo falls under the TP-Link umbrella but has been growing in popularity for a variety of reasons. Currently, there are 17 different listings on the Tapo storefront, which is already impressive, and Tapo offers a fantastic smart home security ecosystem on a budget, including this fantastic security camera.