Qualcomm Summit 2025 surprised crowds with a Samsung XR headset showcase
Here's a little teaser before it's officially here.
Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.
What you need to know
- Samsung's XR headset was reportedly spotted at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2025 this week.
- The device, placed inside a glass showcase box, gave visitors a clear look at its design, though specifications weren't given.
- A recent rumor states Samsung could be gearing up for an October 21 launch for the headset.
Imagine showing up at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2025 and seeing Samsung's XR headset live, in the flesh (plastic?) in a case for your eyeballs.
This isn't a fantasy, as the South Korean publication, The Elec, reports that Samsung's first XR headset was indeed at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit this year (via SammyGuru). At one of Qualcomm's designated zones, the publication reports that Samsung's XR headset, currently known as "Project Moohan," was inside a glass case with its branding showcased prominently.
Summit visitors were able to get a clear look at the device in its entirety, though Samsung was reportedly not sharing any details—Qualcomm neither. The device looks pretty similar to what we've seen shown off from Google's side and Samsung's side this year.
The large front houses the display technologies (supposedly OLEDoS tech) and everything else Samsung needs for the XR headset to function. Now, The Elec cites Qualcomm, which spoke briefly about its chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite (from 2024), stating it supports "smooth photo editing and video speed control with on-device AI." The publication speculates that Samsung's headset could sport some of these capabilities once users get their hands on it.
It's also been reiterated that Project Moohan will receive a healthy dose of Google's Gemini.
Samsung's first XR headset is inbound
All we can do now (for a little while longer) is speculate on the device's specs, which, according to some previous rumors, include Sony 4K micro-OLED displays. This display could provide the XR headset with 3,552 × 3,840 resolution, 1,000-nit brightness, and 90fps capabilities. The idea of Samsung reaching for Sony for its OLED technology was speculated back in March, and those theories haven't gone away.
The device will supposedly' rock a 1.3-inch display, something that seemingly mirrors one of Sony's productivity headsets.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
A more recent leak claims that we might not be far from Samsung's Project Moohan launch. The headset was previously theorized to launch at the end of September; however, recent rumors claim Samsung is gearing up for a debut on October 21. Sales are supposedly limited to 100,000 units for its domestic launch, as Samsung "evaluates" its performance.
It was rumored that Samsung pushed the date back for this Galaxy Unpacked event to ensure the "completeness" of its product.
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.