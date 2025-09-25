Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung's XR headset was reportedly spotted at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2025 this week.

The device, placed inside a glass showcase box, gave visitors a clear look at its design, though specifications weren't given.

A recent rumor states Samsung could be gearing up for an October 21 launch for the headset.

Imagine showing up at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2025 and seeing Samsung's XR headset live, in the flesh (plastic?) in a case for your eyeballs.

This isn't a fantasy, as the South Korean publication, The Elec, reports that Samsung's first XR headset was indeed at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit this year (via SammyGuru). At one of Qualcomm's designated zones, the publication reports that Samsung's XR headset, currently known as "Project Moohan," was inside a glass case with its branding showcased prominently.

Summit visitors were able to get a clear look at the device in its entirety, though Samsung was reportedly not sharing any details—Qualcomm neither. The device looks pretty similar to what we've seen shown off from Google's side and Samsung's side this year.

The large front houses the display technologies (supposedly OLEDoS tech) and everything else Samsung needs for the XR headset to function. Now, The Elec cites Qualcomm, which spoke briefly about its chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite (from 2024), stating it supports "smooth photo editing and video speed control with on-device AI." The publication speculates that Samsung's headset could sport some of these capabilities once users get their hands on it.

It's also been reiterated that Project Moohan will receive a healthy dose of Google's Gemini.

Samsung's first XR headset is inbound

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: The Elec) (Image credit: The Elec)

All we can do now (for a little while longer) is speculate on the device's specs, which, according to some previous rumors, include Sony 4K micro-OLED displays. This display could provide the XR headset with 3,552 × 3,840 resolution, 1,000-nit brightness, and 90fps capabilities. The idea of Samsung reaching for Sony for its OLED technology was speculated back in March, and those theories haven't gone away.

The device will supposedly' rock a 1.3-inch display, something that seemingly mirrors one of Sony's productivity headsets.

A more recent leak claims that we might not be far from Samsung's Project Moohan launch. The headset was previously theorized to launch at the end of September; however, recent rumors claim Samsung is gearing up for a debut on October 21. Sales are supposedly limited to 100,000 units for its domestic launch, as Samsung "evaluates" its performance.

It was rumored that Samsung pushed the date back for this Galaxy Unpacked event to ensure the "completeness" of its product.