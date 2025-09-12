Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung was spotted rolling out an update for its Camera Assistant app on Galaxy that surprisingly mentions "3D capture" and its "Galaxy XR headset."

The feature says users can "create spatial photos and videos for Galaxy XR headsets," though it's not working properly just yet.

A report from August claimed Samsung is preparing to debut its Project Moohan headset on September 29.

Samsung's premium XR headset looks a little more real after a recent update to a Galaxy app adds surprising support.

A post by SamMobile highlights an update for Samsung's Camera Assistant app on its Galaxy phones, which directly mentions "Galaxy XR headsets." When activated, the publication discovered a floating banner on the phone's viewfinder that says "3D capture." Additionally, at the top, the app informs the user that there needs to be more light before it can take a "3D photo."

In Camera Assistant's settings, the 3D capture feature's description reads, "Add a 3D capture option to the top of the preview so you can create spatial photos and videos for Galaxy XR headsets."

While this seems exciting, the publication had to go through some hoops before it could even see the feature in this capacity. Reportedly, the update for Camera Assistant, v4.0.0.3, has only rolled out for the recent Galaxy S25 FE; however, it could only be activated after transferring the updated app to a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The safest (and current) speculation is that Samsung is still finalizing this software in preparation for its XR headset.

Getting ready for Galaxy XR?

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The hype has been building for Samsung's Galaxy XR headset, which we've known as Project Moohan for a while now. A report from the end of August out of South Korea claimed Samsung could announce Project Moohan on September 29. Speculation says the company could follow this up with a market launch in mid-October in South Korea before other markets.

Those same rumors add that Project Moohan could cost somewhere between "2.5 and 4 million won," which roughly equates to $1,800–$2,800. Comparisons to Apple's Vision Pro continue to be made, and it seems Samsung's headset could see under the competition's $3,500 price tag.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google had Samsung's Galaxy XR headset at its I/O event earlier this year, where Android Central had a chance to demo the product. The headset earned top marks for visuals and "natural" navigation across its apps. If Samsung is preparing to launch, we're only a few weeks away from seeing it.